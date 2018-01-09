Treasure Coast Real Estate and Home Expo is a free event at the Port St Lucie Civic Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Treasure Coast Opportunity Network today announced that the 2018 Treasure Coast Real Estate and Home Expo will be open Saturday Jan. 20, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free to attend for all businesses, and all ages, at The Port St. Lucie Civic Center in Port St. Lucie, Florida.



Presented by My Living Magazine and hosted by The Von Ohlen Team, The Treasure Coast Real Estate and Home Expo is the definitive collection and collaboration of a trade expo, real estate expo, home expo and networking event all in one.

“This event serves as a benchmark for residents, snowbirds, and professionals that are looking into buying, selling, planning, negotiating and connecting people to businesses – and businesses to people – across the Treasure Coast of Florida,” says Dominic DiGorgio, Executive Producer and Co-Founder.

The free, one-day expo offers invaluable insights and exclusive networking opportunities with an array of informative, presentations, workshops and seminars from local and national industry experts.

The Von Ohlen Team’s Treasure Coast Real Estate and Home Expo is being presented by My Living Magazines and sponsored by Dignity Memorial Aycock Funeral Homes, Colorado Pawn & Jewelry, Sound Insights, The Traveled Chef, Two Men and a Truck, St James Christian Academy, Dad the Mom, Stone Photography & Film, Loren Weisman, and IntelAgent.

If you live on the Treasure Coast, do business on the Treasure Coast, are looking to connect, network and engage with more clients, customers and colleagues on the Treasure Coast or just looking to see what the Treasure Coast has to offer, this is the event for you!

SUMMARY:

Where: Port St. Lucie Civic Center, 9221 SE Civic Center Plaza, Port St Lucie, FL, 34952.

Cost: Open to the Public and free to attend.

When: Saturday, January 20, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on The Treasure Coast Real Estate and Home Expo 2018 or to become an exhibitor at the event: Email [email protected] or visit https://www.realestateandhomeexpo.com/ today.

About The TCOppNetwork:

The Treasure Coast Opportunity Network (TCOppNetwork) sets the stage for every event to result in the most engaging, networking, connecting, converting and sustaining experience possible. For more information and to join for free, visit: http://tcoppnetwork.com/.

