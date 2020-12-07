December 9, 202005:15 PM - 11:59 PM260 S. Garber DriveTipp City, OH 45371To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of Tipp City will be holding public meetings virtually via Zoom. Everyone is encouraged to attend the meeting by phone. Dial in using your phone as follows: 1 646-558-8656; Meeting ID: 894 3603 2339; Passcode: 043763 Written comments can be submitted by 1:00 pm on the date of the meeting. Email comments to tobiasl@tippcity.net.