Tri-Agency Meeting Scheduled July 29, 2019

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, July 29, 2019 beginning at 6:00 pm, the City of Tipp City will be hosting a Tri-Agency Meeting. Members of the School Board, Monroe Township Trustees and City Council are invited to participate.

Meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, 260 S. Garber Drive. Questions, please contact Janice Bates, Clerk of Council at 937-667-8425.

A quorum of the members of City Council, School Board or Monroe Township Trustees may be present.