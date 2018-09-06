TRK Connection Add Industry-Leading Reverification Functionality to Insight RDM Mortgage QC Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TRK Connection (TRK), a leading provider of mortgage quality control (QC) and origination management solutions, announced it has added functionality to its flagship QC audit platform Insight Risk & Defect Management (RDM) to help lenders digitally manage the reverification process, including eSign and automated bulk document indexing.



Using Insight RDM’s eSign capabilities, external sources (employers, financial institutions, etc.) can electronically complete re-verification documents, eliminating the need to print and mail (or fax) outbound documents and scan and attach inbound documents while also providing a more secure method of document delivery, completion and return.

“Lenders’ digital mortgage efforts shouldn’t stop at the closing table,” said Teri Sundh, CEO of TRK Connection. “Insight RDM is the first mortgage QC platform to offer its users full eSign capabilities so that they can continue to operate electronically and take advantage of the efficiency and cost-savings benefits inherent in a digital mortgage environment.”

For those institutions that still receive re-verification documents in paper format, Insight’s bulk document indexing feature Redex™ helps lenders and audit firms streamline their re-verification process using electronic batch processing. With Redex, lenders and audit firms can electronically ingest returned re-verification documents in bulk, and from there, the system sorts, organizes and indexes the documents and then automatically attaches them to their associated loan files.

“While TRK is a fervent advocate of the industry’s digital mortgage efforts, we also recognize that, until digital mortgage adoption becomes widespread, there are still going to be instances where lenders will need to work in paper, especially in the re-verification process,” Sundh said. “Redex is our solution to this issue. By enabling lenders and audit firms to electronically ingest and process these documents in bulk, we’re saving our clients untold hours of labor that be re-directed towards activities that have a greater impact on improving loan quality.”

Founded in 2013, TRK Connection prides itself on its ability to develop technologies that allow businesses to surpass their organizational needs and meet their business objectives. As an innovator in the mortgage origination and quality assurance space, TRK continues to develop and refine solutions geared to promote and strengthen the loan origination process, pre/post-close loan audits and the defect remediation process.

Currently, TRK offers solutions that support Mortgage Audit & Quality Control (Insight Risk & Defect Management™), Loan Origination Vendor Management (Core Connect™), Complete LOS Connectivity Platforms and more. For more information, visit http://trkconnection.com.

