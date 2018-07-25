TRK Connection CEO Teri Sundh Named to MPA’s 2018 List of Elite Women in Mortgage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 25, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TRK Connection (TRK), a leading provider of mortgage quality control and origination management solutions, announced today that CEO Teri Sundh has been named to Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine’s 2018 Elite Women in Mortgage.



Sundh was recognized for her role in the phenomenal growth achieved by TRK’s flagship mortgage quality control (QC) platform, Insight Risk & Defect Management (RDM) in the short time since the product’s launch three years ago. Already, TRK counts three of the nation’s top 100 lenders by volume on their client roster. In 2017, under her watch, TRK increased its revenue by 300 percent while also doubling the number of Insight RDM users, including Waterstone Mortgage, Gateway Mortgage, JMAC Lending and Quest Advisors.

Sundh has been able to apply the lessons learned in her 30-plus years of business management experience toward the creation of the next generation mortgage QC technology. As a result, she has spearheaded the development of several industry-leading features within Insight RDM, including third-party question set subscriptions that keep state, federal, GSE and other agency requirements audit review questions current; one-to-one data subscriptions that automate and streamline the transfer of loan data and defect findings; and eSign for re-verifications that enable external sources to electronically complete re-verification docs.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by MPA magazine for my work innovating the mortgage industry’s toolkit for ensuring loan fidelity,” said Sundh. “Insight RDM empowers lenders to fast-track the QC review process without sacrificing accuracy so that they can identify and remediate defects quickly while ensuring the highest levels of loan quality.”

MPA magazine’s Elite Women in Mortgage award program is now in its fifth year. The full list of honorees can be viewed at https://www.mpamag.com/contents/e-magazine.aspx?id=107049.

About Mortgage Professional America:

A publication of Key Media, Mortgage Professional America (MPA) delivers news, opinion and analysis to mortgage, real estate and finance industry professionals through its bi-monthly magazine and daily email newsletter. For more information, visit http://www.mpamag.com/.

About About TRK Connection:

Founded in 2013, TRK Connection prides itself on its ability to develop technologies that allow businesses to surpass their organizational needs and meet their business objectives. As an innovator in the mortgage origination and quality assurance space, TRK continues to develop and refine solutions geared to promote and strengthen the loan origination process, pre/post-close loan audits and the defect remediation process.

Currently, TRK offers solutions that support Mortgage Audit & Quality Control (Insight Risk & Defect Management™), Loan Origination Vendor Management (Core Connect™), Complete LOS Connectivity Platforms and more. For more information, visit http://trkconnection.com.

