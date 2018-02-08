TRK Connection CTO Randy Abbey Named to MPA’s 2018 Hot 100

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TRK Connection (TRK), a leading provider of mortgage quality control and origination management solutions, announced today that Chief Technology Officer Randy Abbey has been named to Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine’s 2018 Hot 100. He was recognized for contributing unique technology-based innovations in mortgage quality control (QC) and risk management.



Abbey is the primary architect of TRK’s flagship mortgage quality control (QC) audit platform Insight Risk & Defect Management (RDM), which was launched in 2015. Leveraging his nearly two decades of SaaS, cloud security and diverse solution development expertise, Randy has built the mortgage industry’s first cloud-based QC audit platform that marries ease of use with advanced functionality and unmatched flexibility, allowing mortgage QC departments to mold the system around their current processes.

“As a relative newcomer to the mortgage industry, I believe that I was able to assess the issues surrounding QC audit technology and develop Insight RDM from a fresh perspective,” Abbey said. “I find it personally gratifying to solve the QC problems facing lenders by building them an audit platform that delivers true, lender-driven functionality, with an intuitive interface, that is configurable to any existing QC process, and operable on all browsers and mobile devices.”

“The level of sophistication Insight RDM brings to the defect remediation process simply would not be possible without Randy’s involvement,” said TRK CEO Teri Sundh. “Thanks to Randy’s vision and technical expertise, TRK is developing the industry’s leading suite of tools, which has resulted in lenders and leading third-party compliance and review firms to increasingly make the switch to Insight to power their pre-funding, post-funding and servicing QC reviews.”

About TRK Connection:

Founded in 2013, TRK Connection prides itself on its ability to develop technologies that allow businesses to surpass their organizational needs and meet their business objectives. As an innovator in the mortgage origination and quality assurance space, TRK continues to develop and refine solutions geared to promote and strengthen the loan origination process, pre/post-close loan audits and the defect remediation process.

Currently, TRK offers solutions that support Mortgage Audit & Quality Control (Insight Risk & Defect Management ), Loan Origination Vendor Management (Core Connect ), Complete LOS Connectivity Platforms and more. For more information, visit http://trkconnection.com.

