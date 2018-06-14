Two Tech Startups to Debut Technology at NEXT Mortgage Conference

DALLAS, Texas, June 14, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NEXT Mortgage Events LLC, creator of the only mortgage technology conference for women executives, has announced that startup tech firms ProxyPics and Zipwhip will debut their technology to the mortgage industry at the second biannual NEXT mortgage technology conference, which takes place on June 21-22, 2018 at Hotel ZaZa in Dallas.



ProxyPics, which was founded in 2017, will debut its first-of-its kind on-demand system for getting location-specific media you need, anytime, anywhere, on Friday, June 22, 2018 at 8 a.m. CT. Zipwhip will follow with a presentation at 8:10 a.m. CT. A Seattle-based SaaS company, Zipwhip is modernizing the business texting medium by enabling text messaging to existing landline, VoIP and toll-free phone numbers. Zipwhip pairs direct network connectivity with easy, cloud-based software, so businesses of any size can give customers the choice to “text or call” and handle two-way text conversations at scale.

“ProxyPics provides photos for property inspections much cheaper and about 90 percent faster than lenders and servicers are used to getting them,” said Luke Tomaszewski, CEO of ProxyPics, which uses an Uber-esque business model to farm the job of securing photos to individuals living in working in local communities. “ProxyPics lets lenders and servicers go straight to the source to get photographs within minutes, rather than hours or days. The entire process improves, and benefits not only lenders, servicers and borrowers, but also countless independent workers in local communities.”

Zipwhip leverages a different, albeit also ubiquitously familiar, tool to modernize and improve the mortgage process. “Most people use texting as a primary method of communication, yet most mortgage lenders fail to provide their customers with a familiar, easy and secure way to text with the individuals who are handling their loans,” said Kelly Herman, account executive at Zipwhip. “Zipwhip standardizes texting protocol so that loan officers can stop texting from their personal lines, lenders can start keeping audit trails of conversations, and more borrowers can interact directly with their lenders in a way that feels not only much more familiar, but is also faster and more efficient for them.”

NEXT’s startup demo presentations will take place on Friday, June 22, 2018 in the Metropolitan Ballroom of Hotel ZaZa in Dallas. NEXT features educational sessions, a total of 11 technology demonstrations, and organized networking events which include a charity benefit cocktail mixer.

