TIPP CITY – We are excited to announce unboxed boutique of Tipp City will be participating in the second-annual, nationwide, Pink Friday small business shopping experience, on November 19.

Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday is a small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience, reminding people to #ShopSmallFirst. Black Friday is the largest shopping day of the year, but the sales and promotions from big box stores often overshadow the experiences that small businesses are focused on providing. The goal on November 19th is to celebrate the businesses that are the backbone of our local communities.

“Small businesses took a massive hit last year,” says Ashley Alderson, Founder and CEO of The Boutique Hub. “The amount of small businesses that closed last year is monumental, and the trickle-down of that has a devastating impact on communities around the country. If a business didn’t close last year, they’re now faced with employment issues, inflation, immense supply issues, and a hefty increase in shipping costs. Now, more than ever, it’s our duty to support those businesses that are the heart of our communities and local economies.”

Pink Friday is strategically positioned the week prior to Black Friday, to ensure that small businesses are given the first opportunity to help shoppers in their quest for holiday gifts. These businesses are usually overshadowed by their big-box counterparts and deserve their own weekend to shine.

“We want shoppers to look at small businesses first for their holiday needs, then go spend the rest of their holiday budgets with big-box stores if needed,” says Alderson.

The official Pink Friday website ( www.shopthebestboutiques.com/pinkfriday/ ) lists all the ways consumers can shop, including an interactive map of participating stores, and various gift guides that will help consumers navigate the best gifts for everyone on their list. People can also follow

the #ShopSmallFirst hashtag on social media. Any small business can participate in Pink Friday and can find out more by visiting www.theboutiquehub.com/pinkfriday .

“As a new storefront to downtown Tipp City, we are excited to be a true partner in our community,” says unboxed boutique owner Nicolette Winner. “Small businesses often represent the heartbeat of any city. We employ amazing team members, contribute the aesthetic of our historic downtown shopping district, volunteer our time to great causes, donate to charitable groups and so much more. And the level of personal service we can provide to each of our guests is truly unmatched.”

A size-inclusive boutique offering sizes small through 3X, as well as a small selection of items in 3X to 6X, unboxed boutique is open seven days a week. In honor of Pink Friday, the boutique will celebrate a three-day event beginning Friday. One lucky customer this weekend will win a Pink Friday raffle prize valued at $150. Daily doorbuster deals will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday. All guests who purchase $75 or more in the shop will be gifted a pair of earrings from five-year-old Potsdam native Violet Hall’s BU, Love Violet, jewelry line. Finally, every guest who makes a purchase will have an opportunity to win an additional discount at checkout.

In addition to offering size-inclusive apparel and Judy Blue denim, unboxed boutique carries a large collection of snarky gifts, drinkware, handbags, jewelry, pop-its and other stocking stuffers. The boutique, located at 50 South Second Street in downtown Tipp City, has free parking available. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. Learn more or shop now by visiting unboxedboutique.com.