Union Institute and University Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program is awarded accreditation by CACREP

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Union Institute & University’s Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program is awarded accreditation by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP).



Accreditation ensures that students receive a curriculum based on the highest educational standards. CACREP is the accrediting body for master’s and doctoral degree programs in counseling and its specialties offered by colleges and universities in the United States and the world.

“This is a joyous day. CACREP accreditation has been my number one goal for the program since I arrived at Union almost five years ago,” said Rosalyn Y. Brown Beatty, Ph.D., LPC, NCC, Director, Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling (CMHC). “Accreditation confirms the strength of our graduate program, and the desire to provide the highest quality experience and instruction to our students.”

Nelson Soto, provost and vice president for academic affairs, credits the faculty for their commitment to provide the highest quality education possible to our students.

“I congratulate Dr. Brown Beatty and the faculty for their dedication to our students. The accreditation process is stringent and is earned not given,” said Dr. Soto. “This is a testament to their dedication to academic excellence and the university’s mission to transform lives and communities.”

Dr. Brown is excited about the future. “CACREP accreditation is the future of the counseling field,” said Dr. Brown Beatty. “This is a privileged aspect of the academic program & degree.”

The UI&U major in Clinical Mental Health Counseling prepares the student for certification or licensure as a professional counselor or clinical mental health counselor. It also equips students for future doctoral studies in counseling and related fields. Students learn in a hybrid instructional format that combines online coursework, face-to-face academic experience and live/synchronous meetings between students and expert faculty.

About Union Institute & University:

Union Institute & University is a non-profit, regionally accredited university specializing in providing quality higher education degrees for adults nationwide. Founded in 1964, Union’s academic programs and services are the result of more than five decades of identifying and refining ways to structure and deliver education to meet the needs of adults. Distinguished as the pioneer in adult education, Union perfected the concepts now common in higher education such as the hybrid model, a blend of online and traditional classroom instruction, interdisciplinary studies, and student centered education with socially relevant and applicable learning outcomes in its undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degree programs.

The university is guided by its core mission to educate highly motivated adults who seek academic programs to engage, enlighten, and empower them to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility.

Union is a national university with academic centers located in: Ohio, Florida, and California.

For more information about Union Institute & University, visit https://myunion.edu/ or call 1-800-861-6400.

