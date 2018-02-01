Union Institute and University Master of Arts Online Health and Wellness Program Earns Programmatic CAAHEP Accreditation

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Union Institute & University’s Master of Arts Online Program Health & Wellness Lactation Consultant Distance Degree Program has been awarded initial accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP).



CAAHEP is the largest programmatic accreditor in the health sciences field. In collaboration with its Committees on Accreditation, CAAHEP reviews and accredits over 2000 educational programs in twenty-six (26) health science occupations. (Source: CAAHEP)

“The accreditation process is a stringent progression of educational standards,” said Dr. Nelson Soto, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “The review process is rigorous and I commend our faculty and staff on their commitment to provide the highest quality education possible to our students.”

CAAHEP Accreditation also increases career opportunities for graduates.

“Employers look for graduates who have expertise in specific content areas,” said Dr. Lisa Akers, program chair. “CAAHEP accreditation assures our graduates and their future employers that they have received sound knowledge and skills-based competencies that are ethically bound and evidence-based.”

Union Institute & University is a private, non-profit university that specializes in distance education nationwide with – bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree offerings. Founded 53 years ago, in 1964, Union has perfected the adult delivery model: Specialized distance-learning programs that combine online and classroom coursework with high-touch faculty attention, designed for students regardless of where they live and work.

Learn more about Union Institute & University Master of Arts Online Program Health & Wellness Lactation Consultant Distance Degree Program by clicking here: https://myunion.edu/academics/masters/health-and-wellness/.

About Union Institute & University:

Union Institute & University is a non-profit, regionally accredited university specializing in providing quality higher education degrees for adults nationwide. Founded in 1964, Union’s academic programs and services are the result of more than five decades of identifying and refining ways to structure and deliver education to meet the needs of adults. Distinguished as the pioneer in adult education, Union perfected the concepts now common in higher education such as the hybrid model, a blend of online and traditional classroom instruction, interdisciplinary studies, and student centered education with socially relevant and applicable learning outcomes in its undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degree programs.

The university is guided by its core mission to educate highly motivated adults who seek academic programs to engage, enlighten, and empower them to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility.

Union is a national university with academic centers located in: Ohio, Florida, and California.

For more information about Union Institute & University, visit https://myunion.edu/ or call 1-800-861-6400.

