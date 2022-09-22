Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future.

Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects, and add a little character to your home. Many people spend hours crafting their antiquing strategies and mapping out the best plans, but we did the leg work for you! We rounded up a few of the most unique spots in Miami County for antiquing.

While all unique in their own right, some focus on preserving the historical meaning of the items while others are focused on giving the old things a new life and purpose.

Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio

The 3 Weird Sisters Studio

If you are looking for unique, chic art, and antiques, The 3 Weird Sisters Studio is for you! Centered in the heart of downtown Troy, you can’t miss this unique spot!

Inside, you will find plenty of weird finds for unique minds. The shop features a collection of unusual trinkets, vintage items, handmade and local art, and clothing for men, women, and children.

This unique shop also features various reimagined home and garden decor. It’s a different experience every time you visit!

Location: 15 South Market Street | Troy, Ohio

Midwest Memories Antiques

Midwest Memories Antiques is a vintage-inspired store, located in downtown Tipp City. With more than 100 dealers, this is the jackpot for design inspiration and unique finds!

The store offers a wide variety of furniture, collectibles, and locally crafted merchandise, such as apparel, home decor items, gifts, and more.

In addition to all the fantastic merchandise, visit the salvage area for reclaimed windows, doors, shutters, and hardware to add a little vintage flare to your home. Don’t forget to pick up your favorite shade of Annie Sloan Chalk paint to transform your project into your own.

If you are looking for guidance and inspiration, Midwest Memories Antiques also offers paint services, color mixing, and design assistance.

If you get thirsty during your shopping adventures, grab a refreshment from the in-store coffee bar.

Location: 24 W Main Street | Tipp City, Ohio

Patriot Antique Shoppe

Patriot Antique Shoppe is unlike any other antique shop in Miami County. This shop specializes in 18th and 19th-century American antiques, featuring portraits, quilts, trunks, and many other unique finds you won’t see anywhere else.

This shop is ideal for those who love preserving history and appreciating times gone-by. Aside from the usual antique items, you might also find farming and household tools, like a candle mold, burl bowl, or a tea cupboard.

Location: 15 N. 2nd Street | Tipp City, Ohio

The Mercantile

Filled with primitives and vintage finds, The Mercantile is a unique antique store located in Piqua, Ohio.

Here, you can find a mix of old and new items with a selection of home decor items, collector items, figurines, and so much more! The items in the shop have been sourced from local collectors, auctions, and area estate sales.

As the inventory is never the same, you might find treasures like Carnival and Fenton Glass, vintage mixing bowls, cast iron cooking pieces, repurposed lighting fixtures, and antique furniture.

Location: 415 N Main Street | Piqua, Ohio

Apple Tree Gallery

Specializing in vintage holiday decor, the Apple Tree Gallery is located in the heart of historic downtown Piqua. Year-round you will find antique items to fill your home with glad tidings of the Christmas season, or the spooky chills of Halloween!

If you want something special, this is the place for you!

Location: 405 N. Main St. | Piqua, Ohio

If you are antiquing your way through Miami County, make sure to add these stops to your itinerary. We look forward to your visit with us! Contact the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau for more information about our area.

