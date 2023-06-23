Looking for a new place in Miami County to Explore? Look no further! Check out some of the unique outdoor spots in Miami County.

Suspension Bridge – Covington



Walk over the scenic Stillwater River at Maple Ridge in Covington. The suspension bridge is a great hike connecting Miami County Parks Maple Ridge and Stillwater Prairie Reserve.

Robinson Reserve- Troy

The Robinson Reserve consists of a variety of trees, grasses, sedges and other flowering plants surrounding a 1.5 mile gravel walking path. This is a collaborative project between the City of Troy, Miami County Parks District, the Duke Foundation, and the Robinson Fund and connects two overlook platforms of the MCPD Off Channel Wetlands along the Great Miami River and Spring Creek.

Monarch Butterfly Habitat- Troy

Located near Treasure Island Park and adjacent to the Great Miami River, this five acre habitat is a prime place to see monarch butterflies. The habitat provides a food source for pollinators, specifically monarch butterflies which have been in decline because of habitat loss, increased pesticide use, etc. Take the .5 mile walk and see it for yourself!

Community Park- West Milton

Community Park in West Milton is located right along the Stillwater River. Facilities include a large playground area, shelters and picnic areas, catch and release fishing pond, frisbee golf, access to the river and more.

Rodger Presley Trail and Garden- Tipp City

This 3.5 mile trail in Tipp City starts near City Park and follows the Great Miami River towards State Route 571 and connects to Freeman Prairie and the Great Miami River Recreational Trail.

For more information and outdoor activities visit homegrowngreat.com

