Unique Smartphone Gift under $20 with a 5 Star Review from Santa

If Santa Claus was an influencer he'd stick Selfie Stick-It® to his gift giving list. Everyone knows how difficult it is to capture group photos without leaving someone out of the shot. While different products have been engineered to solve this problem the smallest and most universal is the one from Fromm Works Inc.



Selfie Stick-It is a wireless smartphone mount that sticks virtually anywhere. It’s brand agnostic, lightweight and compact for travel. Attach it to wood, metal, glass, mirror, marble, and more to help you take the solo selfie or group shot you desire in the most flattering way possible. Once you have attached it to your surface of choice, stand back and smile.

Click the button on the included Bluetooth remote (compatible with iOS and Android) to activate your smartphone camera shutter or video mode on your phone. Use your phone in portrait or landscape position. When you’re all done having fun, just twist the Selfie Stick-It and it removes easily from the surface, damage-free.



It’s washable, reusable and personalized as it is available in multiple colors. Perfect for all ages. Co-creator Sage Fromm describes it as “a pocket size photo booth.”

TOP REVIEWS:

“The makers of the selfie stick created a new, more convenient way to take a selfie and it’s worth your attention.” — Mashable.

Inventions Insider: Insider Picks reviews Selfie Stick-It in a video that has gone viral, currently at 2 million views and counting. “The Selfie Stick-It is so good for when you don’t have people around to take your photo. Selfie Stick-It is the least obnoxious way to take self-portraits with your phone. It’s an affordable little smartphone-era novelty that solves a real problem without the deleterious societal ills of selfie sticks. It’s great for when you have a big group of people getting together, rather than have that one person in your group get out there with a long arm or have to take the photo.” — Business Insider.

“It does the job it claims to do, and does it surprisingly well.” — Gizmodo.

ABOUT SELFIE STICK-IT:

From the creators of the original Selfie Stick, Fromm Works Inc. has been a trusted leader in wireless tripod and monopod phone accessories since 2006. U.S. Patent No. 9,606,424. Foreign Patents Pending.

At the low cost of $19.99 including shipping, Selfie Stick-It is available for purchase through Amazon and https://selfiestickit.com/.

