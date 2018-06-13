United Fidelity Funding West Hires Victoria Dunn as National Wholesale Account Executive

IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — United Fidelity Funding West (UFFWest), a rapidly growing national mortgage banker, announced that it added Victoria Dunn to its wholesale lending team of account executives.



Ms. Dunn comes to UFF West from AAG Reverse Mortgage, a respected and trusted leader in the reverse mortgage segment. While at AAG, she ensured superior levels of customer satisfaction assisting seniors in attaining the best solution for their specific financial goals. She developed a very successful track record of building strong relationships and consistently securing referral business via happy customers, effectively demonstrating the value and benefits in partnering with AAG.

“We are pleased to have been able to recruit someone with Victoria’s proven background of successful execution and solution-oriented sales skill sets,” stated John Bell, principal at UFFWest. “UFFWest is expanding operations and adding talent to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the purchase market business. There is no doubt that Victoria will quickly add value and work well with our tight-knit team of mortgage professionals.”

Ms. Dunn possesses a demonstrated history in negotiation, business development, account management, direct sales, product marketing, technology, and essentially all facets of mortgage lending.

“I am excited to join the team at UFFWest and look forward to forging new relationships and expanding the business,” said Dunn. “One of the things that attracted me to come on board was UFFWest’s commitment to providing excellence in customer service to it originator partners, extensive product line, and great pricing. In addition, UFFWest’s ethics, integrity and utilization of technology in order to make doing business with originators easy, quick and efficient are highly regarded within the industry.”

Based in Irvine, Calif., United Fidelity Funding West (UFFWest) is comprised of a highly experienced team of mortgage banking professionals who are focused on the wholesale lending channel. UFFWest utilizes the very best in wholesale mortgage technology and is laser-focused on providing brokers and their borrowers with the highest level of service on every single loan, every single time. UFFWest prides itself on creating personalized relationships with its partners.

The company offers partners individualized, hands-on service from the point of submission all the way through funding by having a dedicated team of employees ready to assists at every milestone of the lending process, ensuring a very smooth and easy transaction. The core team at UFFWest has been working closely together for more than 10 years, and has a companywide mantra of “Lending at a Higher Level.”

