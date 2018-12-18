United Way of Miami County Needs Your Help

Thanks to your generosity, our United Way of Miami County is 70% to our goal of reaching $1,350,000. This money will help support 43 local agencies, right here in Miami County, Ohio. Those agencies help our neighbors with education, financial stability, and health initiatives. We are so close! We are hoping to get an additional $418,000 in pledges to meet our goal. We need your help!

United Way of Miami County’s CEO Sean Ford commented “With your help, we know that we can raise the additional funds needed to close the gap. Remember, that all money raised here, stays here in Miami County and helps LOCAL children and families. We are helping the people that you see at the grocery store, that you stand in line with, that you run into at church, that are your neighbors, that are your cousins and that are your friends. Together we can make a difference.”

With the clock ticking on the 2018 fundraising campaign, there isn’t time to waste! We are looking to add to our already long list of Miami County businesses and their amazing employees that are donating towards our cause. Many businesses make a company donation, while other businesses are running an employee giving campaign. Those campaigns give their employees a chance to donate a few dollars from their paychecks each week. There is also a very easy way to make an individual donation. Just log onto our website and click ‘donate’. Go to https://unitedwaymco.org/donate/ today to make a difference in this season of giving.

“Although the United Way is a nationally recognized name, its focus is on making local communities stronger. The funds raised by the United Way of Miami County, through campaigns and donations, are used by our community to support organizations providing services in the health, education, and financial stability areas. We support over 40 organizations which touch, either directly or indirectly, virtually every citizen in Miami County.” Phil Cox, President of the United Way of Miami County board of directors.

Tis the season for goodwill and gift giving. With your gift to the United Way of Miami County, we can continue to help those in need in our community, making it a better place for everyone. Thank you for doing your part, and for helping Miami County Live United!

With your support, we can impact Miami County in a lasting way!

To stay current with all the United Way of Miami County news, please visit www.unitedwaymco.org and follow/like us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @UnitedWayMCO.