FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UpsideHōM has officially launched in the United States. The fully managed, shared living concept for senior citizens is an entirely new approach to senior living. The company utilizes standalone single-family homes in lively neighborhoods and provides a turnkey and frictionless living experience for those who desire simplified living, later in life.



Currently, there are 11,000 people a day turning 65 in the US and loneliness among seniors is an epidemic that’s putting a tremendous burden on the healthcare system and families alike. According to the Harvard Business Review, loneliness is as damaging to a person’s health as smoking 15 cigarettes day. UpsideHōM recently launched with living accommodations in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, with the goal of scaling nationally by mid-2020.

“In dealing with my own family members, I saw first-hand how vast this problem of social isolation was and thought that there had to be a better way,” says Jake Rothstein, UpsideHōM’s Founder and CEO. “Seniors today, from the time their kids move out until the time they require full-time care, simply lack sustainable and viable options. We knew we needed to create suitable and enjoyable living arrangements for the senior citizen population – from there we started looking at the statistics and realized just how massive the need for a creative solution was, now more than ever.”

UpsideHōMs are standardized across markets and meet a strict set of criteria to maximize safety, comfort, mobility and design. All UpsideHōMs include interior and exterior maintenance, housekeeping, basic cable/internet, companionship visits, a dedicated UpsideHōM Manager and single-bill simplicity. Modern furniture options are also available. Leases are individualized by bedroom for convenience and affordability. UpsideHōM managers offer residents a single point of contact and handle everything from coordination of basic repairs to rides for personal errands. Additionally, they can arrange and organize dozens of other senior-focused activities and services. Because UpsideHōMs are shared, each location is able to provide the incredible benefits and amenities of facility life for up to 70% less than the cost of traditional independent senior living.

UpsideHōMs are now available in all South Florida counties. Interested senior citizens and their families can reserve UpsideHōMs in their desired locations at https://www.upsidehom.com/.

For more information contact Jake Rothstein at press@joinupside.com or at 754-300-1928.

“Senior Living, Remodeled.”

About UpsideHōM:

UpsideHōM was founded on a simple premise; to enhance the quality of life for all people in their golden years. We are doing so by building the first and only fully managed, shared living concept for seniors in the nation. Because life is better together. Learn more at https://www.upsidehom.com/

