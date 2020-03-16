RESTON, Va., March 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AMI Expeditionary Healthcare LLC. (formerly Aspen Medical International) is on the front lines of the Coronavirus response providing critical services to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services all over the United States. Around the globe, they are working with international organizations and sovereign governments to combat the virus. AMI is in need of doctors, nurses, technicians, logisticians, case workers and many others to support the COVID-19 emergency response.



Teams composed of physicians (Urgent Care, Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine), PAs, NPs, RNs and Paramedics are being put together to relieve the Emergency response teams that have been in Kirkland, Washington, Central California and other sites. More medical professionals are needed. Response will be a minimum of 14 workdays followed by a 14-day self-quarantine post-project.

This is an emergency response effort, deployment for this response effort will take place on short notice. Hourly compensation, accommodation and travel will be provided.

If you want to be a part of this epic response contact Arianna Furr at careers@ami.health.

Dr. Thomas Crabtree, AMI Group Medical Director, is available to the media for commentary.

About AMI:

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare LLC. (formerly Aspen Medical International) physician owned and physician led, has provided medical personnel and services for 14+ years to some of the most remote and challenging environments in the world. Since their inception, they have delivered over 5,000 medical personnel and countless healthcare solutions to over 70 clinical and hospital settings on four continents.

Providing medical services to international aid organizations, humanitarian concerns, the private sector and government agencies in a wide range of remote and challenging environments, is what we do. For more information, visit https://ami.health/

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Dr. Thomas Crabtree, Group Medical Director, at 1-808-255-7314 (mobile), 571-375-8366 (office) or tom.crabtree@ami.health

MORE INFORMATION ON AMI:

If you would like to learn more about AMI and their services, connect at:

Web: https://ami.health/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aspenmedicalint/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/aspenmedicalint

Twitter https://twitter.com/aspenmedicalint

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0316s2p-ami-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: AMI Expeditionary Healthcare LLC

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/urgent-need-on-the-frontlines-of-the-corona-virus-pandemic-be-a-part-of-ami-and-this-historic-response/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.