Utama Spice Celebrates First Anniversary of Entering North American Market with Huge Holiday Sale

JACKSON, Wyo., Nov. 26, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Utama Spice, a leading maker of all natural beauty, skin care and aromatherapy products based in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia, announced today the Company will celebrate the one-year anniversary of its official North American market product launch by holding a huge holiday sale.



In November of 2017, Utama Spice, a well-known maker of organic, vegan and cruelty-free body, face and skin care items in Indonesia, began marketing an extensive range of all-natural and chemical-free aromatherapy products across America. Utama Spice now sells through its own US-based website (UtamaSpice.com), on ETSY.com, through numerous individual wholesalers and via the Amazon FBA program.

Utama Spice has received overwhelming positive feedback and rave reviews from customers who love the quality of the products and who favor them because they use absolutely no dangerous synthetic chemicals or other harmful unnatural preservatives, colorings and fillers.

This past year, Utama Spice has been honored with an appearance on network television, been featured in the renowned Yogi Times, and even chosen as a top gift for Christmas 2018 by prominent travel writer Josh Bender.

In keeping with strong tradition in the United States, Utama Spice has elected to reward the warm reception received in this new market by holding a huge, once-a-year sale to celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This means that all the best-selling favorites such as, natural incense, Begone Bug spray, and the entire line of sensual body butters, body mists and essential oils will all be available at rock bottom prices. Utama Spice chooses to do this in order show its immense appreciation for the substantial ongoing support from all our customers world-wide.



In addition to the half-off sale on our regular products, Utama Spice is also giving big discounts on the entire range of aromatherapy diffusers. Utama Spice believes in the great potential healing powers that can be found in pure essential oils. With the launch of the Danau line of nebulizing diffusers, Utama Spice has joined the ranks of the essential oil purists, promoting the practice of aromatherapy using the use of pure essential oil only.

Learn more at: https://utamaspice.com/diffusers/.

At the end of year one of this epic adventure, Utama Spice invites all lovers of pure and natural beauty products to come visit our web store and see all the wonderful things on offer. Looking forward, we welcome you to join our social media and follow our blog to learn more about a more holistic approach to health.

With a reputation for quality and innovation, Utama Spice will continue to promote the most natural ways to health and beauty. Stay tuned for all the great new products we have ready to launch in the New Year 2019!

Namaste.

About Utama Spice:

Based in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia, Utama Spice has been engaged in the making of traditional skin care and all-natural aromatherapy products for over two decades. With our products formulated on ancient Balinese herbal knowledge and our business based on the Tri Hita Karana philosophy, Utama Spice has created a wide variety of incredible products that use the amazing benefits of essential oils and raw power of natural, plant-based ingredients.

Learn more at: https://utamaspice.com/.

