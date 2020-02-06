LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Utelogy Corporation, a visionary provider of control, monitoring and analytics software for workspace management, announced its 3.0 software release, which continues to expand on the enterprise features necessary to support a globally distributed organization.



To meet the needs of an increasing number of customers with high security and mission critical environments, Utelogy 3.0 will support a growing number of enterprise features such as High Availability (HA) and an On-Premise Version of U-Manage.

Utelogy’s HA implementation employs high-performance clustering which has one or more U-Servers working together to provide failover. While the exact deployment depends on each customer’s environment and its IT policies, a typical deployment will have a U-Server hosted on its own hardware or within a VM environment that isolates other U-Servers from a hardware or network failure.

For organizations where the cloud architecture doesn’t fit within their IT strategy, these companies would still greatly benefit from the centralized monitoring and management that Utelogy offers. To meet these requirements, Utelogy will deploy a 100% on-premise solution that includes U-Manage and U-Enterprise, called Utelogy Private Portal. With the on-premise solution, companies will have access to U-Manage which includes the HTML interface and database as well as U-Enterprise which includes the U-Server, U-Control, and U-Console.

“Ensuring collaboration spaces scale to satisfy mission critical tasks and remain optimized is a daunting task in today’s enterprise environment. IT departments look for robustness, performance, and scalability to ensure these management platforms enhance productivity with a lower total cost of ownership,” explained Kevin Morrison, Utelogy’s CEO. “With its REST API and data connectors, delivered last year, the Utelogy platform allows organizations to gather actionable intelligence across the enterprise,” added Morrison.

Utelogy will be exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe 2020 (ISE 2020) February 11 to 14, 2020 at the RAI in Amsterdam, in Hall 14 Stand M-170 and interested parties can schedule a demonstration here: https://www.utelogy.com/utelogy-demo-ise-2020/.

About Utelogy Corporation

Utelogy Corporation publishes an enterprise-grade software platform for managing and controlling connected workspaces. This hardware-agnostic platform revolutionizes productivity for end-users and enables advanced services for integrators and other service providers. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, customers include the Los Angeles Community College District, BCCI Construction Company, and Sonoma County Fire and Emergency Services Department, in addition to many others. For more information, visit https://www.utelogy.com/.

