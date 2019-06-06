Utica Education Launches New Website for the UCS Community

UTICA, Mich., June 6, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Utica Education Association, the second largest teachers union in Michigan and its 1,400 educators, has launched a dynamic new website at UEAeducation.com which will become a clearing house for parent and community information.



The site, which was commissioned by UEA and developed by Inbound Lead Solutions in Troy, will serve as a much needed information base for the community and parents of students in the Utica Community School District. It will feature links to social media channels and blog updates on varying issues affecting children, parents and the local community.

“We’ve got some very effective vehicles for distributing information to our educators, but felt we needed to take the lead in sharing our collective insight to our parents and community,” said UEA President Liza Parkinson. “Our teachers are experts in issues affecting UCS children and we wanted to build a site which would better share our considerable intellectual resources in a public-facing, online environment.”

On the new site https://www.ueaeducation.com/ – which launched today – any member of the community can sign up for blog updates, get more engaged with relevant social media channels and connect with UCS educators with a text and email platform in a continued effort to enhance the communication channels between them and district parents.

Web content will cover a variety of topics of interest to anyone with a child, grandchild or relative attending UCS schools, helping to engage discussion and provide relevant guidance and news items as well as tools encouraging communication between educators and the community.

“Our teachers and professionals in UCS are doing some incredible things on a daily basis and we’re excited about having a one-stop site for us to communicate these positive outcomes in the district,” added Parkinson.

About Utica Education Association:

The Utica Education Association (UEA) is a vital part of Utica Community Schools (UCS) as we work daily to make sure our children have the best educational experience possible and provide the tools they need to support a superior educational experience. The UEA advocates for our teachers and school professionals so they have what they need to support our kids, whether they’re in the classroom, on the field, in the gym, or a part of a team or band.

Our schools must promote the ideas of democracy. The UEA believes strongly in the preservation of a free society dependent upon the ability of its citizens to protect individual liberty, encourage social justice, make informed choices, and develop new ways of solving problems. We believe that quality education is a right, and we embrace the hope of the American dream and strive to make this dream a reality for our UCS families.

Learn more at: https://www.ueaeducation.com/

