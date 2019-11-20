PITTSBURGH, Pa., Nov. 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Valentis Security is proud to announce and welcome Dan Ries as its new Northwest Regional Manager. Ries will be responsible managing Valentis operations, personnel, and assisting with business development in northwest Pennsylvania, mid Pennsylvania, and Ohio markets.



Ries spent 19 years as a sworn Law Enforcement Officer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, including the last 13 years as the Chief of Police in Albion, PA. His law enforcement career also includes service as a Park Ranger with the Pennsylvania Dept of Conservation and National Resources (DCNR) at Presque Isle State Park in Erie, Pa.

Prior to his LE career Dan served in the United States Air Force for 7 years. His military service included work as a Weapons Load Member and instructor to other load crews on how to load, arm, and unarm conventional and unconventional weapon systems for fighter bombers. During his military service he also attended professional supervisor training that helped him lead a law enforcement department.

Marnie Sutch, CEO of Valentis, stated, “We are very excited to have Dan as part of our team. Dan’s military and law enforcement background helps to reinforce our renewed commitment to professionalism and quality.”

About Valentis:

We are a fully operational security logistics solution for a variety of clients and security concerns. We are growing domestically, and envision global ventures, in risk management and security logistics with services and products under development to create a network of global affiliates, lead through branding, and expand our clients; financial institutions, governments, religious facilities, maritime, cybersecurity, combined with specially-developed training, software and telecommunication consultancy, and more. We are mindful and committed and care about our clients, team, and shareholders.

Learn more at: https://valentissecurity.com/

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1920s2p-valentis-security-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Valentis International

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/valentis-security-welcomes-new-northwest-regional-manager-in-pittsburgh-pennsylvania/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.