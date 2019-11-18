BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Weddings are a celebration of change, and today VermontWeddings.com, Vermont’s leading online wedding planning resource, celebrates a change in ownership from Lorin Holmes to Tricia Cunniff.



Since 2011, Lorin Holmes has overseen the business’s growth from a regionally-focused website to a robust, state-wide resource. She has personally worked with hundreds of wedding professionals across Vermont during her tenure, helping to gain exposure for their individual businesses. In addition, VermontWeddings.com has helped to raise the state’s profile as a desirable wedding destination.

“Building Vermont Weddings has been a thrilling journey for me,” says Holmes. “Today I’m excited to transition the site to such a strong, passionate marketing professional and watch the next chapter of Vermont Weddings unfold.”

After working alongside Holmes for several months, Tricia Cunniff assumes leadership of the site. Cunniff brings with her a background in marketing and events along with her personal recent experience planning a Vermont wedding.

“I’m excited to further showcase what Vermont holds for couples planning a wedding,” says Cunniff. “We are lucky to have so many amazing wedding professionals in our state. My hope is that by partnering with them, we can help to both simplify the planning process for couples and bring even more events to our state.”

The site is currently accepting new advertising listings and real wedding submissions.

About Vermont Weddings:

VermontWeddings.com is Vermont’s leading online directory of wedding venues and professional vendors. The website provides couples with tools to research, plan and share information about their Vermont weddings and celebrations.

