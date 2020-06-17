MANHASSET, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- NIF Group, Inc., a leading wholesale broker, program administrator and managing general agency and their parent company, JenCap Holdings LLC announces that they have agreed to acquire privately held Agency Intermediaries, Inc. and A.I.I. Insurance Brokerage of Mass., Inc. (A.I.I.). Both affiliated entities serve as MGA/contract binding authorities and wholesale insurance brokerages, respectively located in Guilford, Connecticut and East Douglas, Massachusetts.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As inspection areas decrease in size, ViewTech Borescopes insertion tube diameters must follow suit. The VJ-3 2.2-millimeter is the newest and smallest diameter inspection tool available from the industry-leading video borescope professionals at ViewTech. The VJ-3 2.2mm is utilized during many different types of inspection processes, including metal castings, small-scale components, circuitry and more ensuring that every part is up to spec.


The VJ-3 2.2mm video borescope is available with an ultra-thin 2.2-millimeter insertion tube and length of 1.0 meter. ViewTech’s newest video borescope features two-way, joystick-controlled articulation, a rugged, liquid-proof design, along with image and video capture capability. Nondestructive testing professionals are able to save time and money with the intuitive and portable VJ-3 2.2mm video borescope.

With ViewTech Borescopes now offering two different inspection tools with a diameter under 3.0mm, the smallest spaces are accessible with the VJ-3 2.2mm and VJ-3 2.8mm video borescope. When comparing the 2.2mm with the 2.8mm, both models offer similar features, however the 2.8mm features full four-way articulation, rather than the two-way articulation the 2.2mm is equipped with.


In addition to the VJ-3 2.2mm, other recent video borescope product enhancements include the VJ-3 Dual Camera, VJ-3 Infrared (IR), VJ-3 Poly and VJ-3 Ultraviolet (UV). With insertion tube diameters up to 6.0mm and lengths as long as 8.0 meters, many industries, including Aerospace, Energy, Medical, Automotive, along with Military and Defense, have a high-quality inspection tool at a price that is attainable for most balance sheets.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

For more information on VJ-3 Video Borescope: https://www.viewtech.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/qi8Yx7NVVcE

For more information, press only:
Duncan White, Director of Sales and Marketing
231-943-1171
dwhite@viewtech.com

IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:
[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0617s2p-viewtech-vj3-300dpi.jpg
[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0617s2p-vt-comparison-300dpi.jpg

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/viewtech-borescopes-announces-vj-3-2-2-millimeter-mechanical-articulating-video-borescope/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR