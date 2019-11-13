TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes will exhibit at 2019 PowerGen International from November 19—21 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. ViewTech sales consultant Joel Greene will conduct live demonstrations of the newly released VJ-3 video borescopes. This being ViewTech’s first time exhibiting the VJ-3 at PowerGen International, Joel is anticipating several VJ-3 video borescope demo units being used in the field before the conference ends. In total, ViewTech will have three different borescope models to test drive at Booth #2958 during PowerGen International.



“Our clients tell us that the VJ-3 borescopes do the heavy lifting for 99% of their inspections,” said Duncan White, Director of Sales and Marketing at ViewTech Borescopes. Many clients have found that ViewTech Borescopes, based in Traverse City, Michigan, provides the best borescope for their budget, along with meeting the vast majority of RVI and NDT inspection requirements.

“Our video borescopes are used in wind, hydroelectric and nuclear energy plants,” said Green. “The VJ-3 is versatile at inspecting turbines, pumps in power plants, boiler tubes and heat exchangers. Our scopes work just as well those that are priced 3-4 times more.”

VJ-3 Video Borescope:

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes:

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

For more information, press only:

Duncan White, Director of Sales and Marketing

231-943-1171

info@viewtech.com

For more information on ViewTech Borescopes: https://www.ViewTech.com

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1113s2p-vj3-borescope-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: ViewTech VJ-3 video borescope.

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/HB9wo-UJ3Ek

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/viewtech-borescopes-exhibiting-at-2019-powergen-international/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.