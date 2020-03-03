TRAVERSE City, Mich., March 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes will exhibit during the Aerospace Industry Association of Michigan (AIAM) meeting on Wednesday, March 11 at Applied Manufacturing Technologies in Orion Township. ViewTech sales consultant Chris Courtright will display several VJ-3 Video Borescopes for aerospace executives and AIAM members, including the newly released VJ-3 UV video borescope.



This being ViewTech’s first time exhibiting during an Aerospace Industry Association of Michigan event, ViewTech will have four different borescope models available for a hands-on demonstration.

The AIAM Industry Luncheon will feature discussions between aerospace experts on ways to improve efficiencies, quality and system integration while reducing costs.

“Our aerospace clientele has consistently informed us that the VJ-3 borescopes do the heavy lifting for 99% of their inspections,” said Duncan White, Director of Sales and Marketing at ViewTech Borescopes. Many clients have found that ViewTech Borescopes, based in Traverse City, Michigan, provides the best borescope for their budget, along with meeting the vast majority of RVI and NDT inspection requirements.

“Our VJ-3 video borescopes are extremely easy to use and produce high quality images that you would only expect to see on more expensive borescopes,” said Courtright. “With borescopes in the market ranging in price from a few thousand dollars to in excess of $60,000, ViewTech’s video borescopes are the best value out there. With borescope diameters ranging from 2.8 – 6.0 millimeters, we have the appropriate size video borescope to fit your inspection needs.”

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

