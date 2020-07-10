TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Business continued for North America’s top seller of video borescopes to close out the 2nd quarter of 2020. Despite COVID-19 shutdowns impacting many industries, ViewTech’s borescopes improve the quality and productivity of technicians during a vast array of application inspections, many of which have been deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to increasing their client base, ViewTech Borescopes also launched their newest and smallest diameter video borescope with the VJ-3 2.2mm. As inspection areas decrease in size, ViewTech Borescopes insertion tube diameters are following suit.



The owner of a New York-based equipment fabrication and installation corporation appreciated the convenience of ViewTech Borescopes no-cost, no-obligation demo program. When searching for a borescope to complete orbital weld inspections during a pharmaceutical validation, they required an inspection scope that could view inside long piping that involved multiple elbows. The VJ-3 Dual Camera 6.0mm x 8.0-meter was recommended by ViewTech’s borescope experts.

With front and side-view cameras, along with image and video capture-capability, their team of engineers and clients are now able to see initial results promptly. By test driving a VJ-3 onsite with ViewTech’s in-hands demo program, it was realized the minimal investment their new scope required would quickly pay for itself.

During the 2020 HAI HELI Expo ViewTech Senior Sales Consultant, Zack Wessels, met a Western US Helicopter Program Manager that operates a diverse fleet. With the ability to scan an entire area, their VJ-3 3.9mm x 2.0-meter video borescope has been inspecting engines, gear boxes and rotor heads on their helicopters. The VJ-3 video borescope now allows their helicopter mechanics to diagnose mechanical issues or determine the quality of a part without having to go through time-consuming engine disassembly.

To end the 2nd quarter of 2020 ViewTech Borescopes added the VJ-3 2.2-millimeter to their lineup of inspection scopes. ViewTech’s General Manager, Sean O’Connor, stated “the VJ-3 2.2mm is utilized during many different types of inspection processes, including metal castings, small-scale components, circuitry and more, ensuring that every part is up to spec.” Available with an ultra-thin 2.2-millimeter insertion tube and length of 1.0-meter, the VJ-3 2.2mm video borescope features two-way, joystick-controlled articulation and a rugged, liquid-proof design. Nondestructive testing professionals can save time and money with the intuitive and portable VJ-3 2.2mm video borescope.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

For more information on VJ-3 Video Borescope: https://www.viewtech.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/qi8Yx7NVVcE

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0710s2p-viewtech-300dpi.jpg

Media Contact:

For more information, press only:

Duncan White, Director of Sales and Marketing

231-943-1171

dwhite@viewtech.com

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/viewtech-borescopes-finishes-2020-2nd-quarter-with-new-clients-and-announcement-of-smallest-vj-3-video-borescope/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.