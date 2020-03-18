TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With the use of side-view cameras being a necessity for certain remote visual inspections (RVI), ViewTech Borescopes is announcing the launch of their newest inspection video borescope, the VJ-3 Dual Camera. The VJ-3 Dual Camera facilitates viewing both straight ahead and 90 degrees. Users are easily able to switch between the two cameras while keeping the insertion tube inside the inspection area.



With a diameter of 6.0 mm and lengths ranging from 1.5 – 8.0 meters, and featuring image and video capturing capabilities, industries including Heavy Equipment Maintenance, Welding, Oil & Gas, along with countless others, can benefit from the convenience the VJ-3 dual camera video borescope provides. In addition to the VJ-3 Dual Camera, ViewTech Borescopes also recently released two other borescope models, the VJ-3 Ultraviolet (UV) and the VJ-3 Infrared (IR).

ViewTech Borescopes VJ-3 Dual Camera video borescope is already utilized by several of their clients. Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) knew this unit could improve their tank and pipe inspections. With CNL’s current video borescope not providing adequate lighting during their RVI, ViewTech recommended the VJ-3 dual camera. After trying an on-site, no-cost demo, Canadian Nuclear finalized the purchase of multiple 6.0mm VJ-3 Dual Camera video borescope units.

With insertion tube lengths of 3.0, 5.0 and 8.0 meters, the VJ-3 dual cameras help to support ACI’s safety and compliance requirements. While improving the quality of their nuclear facility inspection photos, the VJ-3 dual camera also decreased inspection times.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

