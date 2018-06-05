Vince Wilson of IDS Named to List of HousingWire Magazine’s 2018 Rising Stars

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 5, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today that In-House Counsel and Compliance Coordinator Vince Wilson has been recognized by HousingWire Magazine in their list of 2018 HW Rising Stars. According to his profile in the June issue, Wilson was recognized for his contributions to IDS’s reputation as one of the industry’s vendors most responsive to regulatory changes.



“This year’s Rising Stars list represents the only independent award for young professionals in the mortgage space,” said Jacob Gaffney, editor-in-chief of HousingWire. “It’s a comprehensive snapshot of who’s who in our business and the most impressive list to date.”

A legal expert in compliance, risk, and mortgage-related legislation, Wilson advises IDS and its clients on regulatory changes and their impact on product development. His expertise is essential to keeping the 2,929 compliance audits contained within idsDoc current and IDS’s ability to be responsive to regulatory changes like UCD, HMDA, TRID 2.0 and others.

“Vince’s attentiveness to regulations and his high initiative keep IDS clients ahead of rapid-fire regulatory changes,” said Mark Mackey, vice president and general manager of IDS. “We commend him for his exemplary work and his recognition as a Rising Star.”

When HousingWire asked Wilson about the best advice he has been given, he replied, “…when I was a teenager working construction with my father, he told me that your priorities in life will determine where you spend your time and, consequently, how you live your life. If you are able to understand what is important to you and act accordingly, you will be both successful and happy no matter what happens in life. I’m always working on getting better at this, but I find myself the happiest and most fulfilled when I am properly focused on my priorities.”

The HW Rising Stars award program recognizes young leaders in the housing sector that are innovating and driving the future of the industry. Only 46 honorees were chosen for the award by HousingWire editors this year.

“This year’s class of Rising Stars represents the best in young leadership within the mortgage finance arena,” said Caroline Basile, HousingWire’s Online Editor and member of the selection committee. “I’m impressed by the achievements of this year’s winners and look forward to seeing what each of them accomplishes in the mortgage and housing finance economy in the future.”

To view the full list of winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/43468-housingwires-class-of-2018-rising-stars.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the nation’s most influential source of news and information for U.S. mortgage markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals.

Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B-to-B Banking/Business/Finance, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International.

About IDS, Inc.:

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include electronic signatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regards to major industry compliance changes. Information: http://info.idsdoc.com/.

