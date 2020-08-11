TIPP CITY SCHOOLS COMMUNITY FORUM

Are you trying to decide which instructional model, In-Person or Full-Time Online, is best for your children and family? Tipp City Schools is hosting a Community Forum so you can learn more about SchoolsPLP, the on-line virtual program being offered by the district. Miami County ESC, Montgomery County ESC, and SchoolsPLP representatives will provide an overview and take questions so you can make an informed decision about your children's education. The virtual forum is Wednesday, August 12, at 6:00 PM. We will update this post with the link tomorrow.