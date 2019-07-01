VLP Law Group Announces the Addition of Rob Buccieri and the Launch of a Litigation and Dispute Resolution Practice Group

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 1, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — VLP Law Group LLP is pleased to announce that Rob Buccieri has joined as a partner in the firm’s newly formed Litigation and Dispute Resolution Practice Group. Mr. Buccieri brings over twenty years of experience and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.



Mr. Buccieri specializes in complex commercial litigation and the representation of professionals: architects, engineers, contractors, real estate brokers, insurance brokers, financial services advisers and attorneys. He has litigated matters in state and federal courts as well as administrative tribunals including state licensing boards and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Mr. Buccieri also runs a sophisticated mediation practice and serves as a panel arbitrator for FINRA. As an expert in advising professionals, Mr. Buccieri will be a core member of VLP’s existing Professional Responsibility and Risk Management Practice Group.

“Rob is a valued counselor and colleague and I am very pleased that he will be joining us. We are also excited to add a Litigation and Dispute Resolution Practice Group at VLP, which Rob will chair,” said David Jargiello, VLP’s General Counsel and founder of its professional responsibility practice.

“The practice of law is in the midst of a sea change in many respects, from the needs of clients, the expectations of an evolving service industry, to the technology required to keep pace with an evolving global marketplace,” said Buccieri. “VLP has been at the forefront of that change since its inception in 2008 and I’m honored to lead it into the area of complex dispute management and resolution.”

Prior to joining VLP, Rob practiced at Long & Levit LLP in San Francisco and founded a law firm representing professionals.

About VLP:

Founded in 2008, VLP is a business and transactional law firm that delivers top quality legal services from experienced attorneys through an efficient platform. The firm has a broad practice, reaching across many industry sectors, including high tech, life sciences, clean tech, retail, consumer products, edtech, and real estate. VLP has continued its strong growth, and is made up of noted attorneys with significant experience who believe VLP’s unique, client-oriented model is the best platform for their practice.

Our partners are regularly recognized by their peers as outstanding attorneys, and the firm has been recognized as a top company for its promotion of quality of life in the workplace. VLP partners represent clients that vary in size from individual executives and early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies. Our clients include public and private corporations, venture capital investors, private equity funds, educational institutions and companies, nonprofits and individuals.

We provide general corporate, litigation, licensing, contract, intellectual property protection and counseling, securities regulation, financing, merger and acquisition, commercial lending, tax, employment and other legal services.

Learn more at: https://www.vlplawgroup.com/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0701s2p-vlp-Buccieri-300dpi.jpg

News Source: VLP Law Group LLP

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/vlp-law-group-announces-the-addition-of-rob-buccieri-and-the-launch-of-a-litigation-and-dispute-resolution-practice-group/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.