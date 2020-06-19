LONDON, Ontario, June 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Voices.com, the world’s leading marketplace for voice over services, and Voicify, the enterprise conversational experience platform deploying to voice assistants, have formed a partnership to help brands serve their customers better through the power of the human voice.



Creating exceptional Alexa Skills or Google Actions has always been a streamlined process with Voicify. This partnership introduces a powerful way to source voice over into that process. Voice assistant users are shown to recall information much better when human voices are used rather than synthetic ones. Voicify customers can now turn to Voices.com to source that human voice over for their conversation-based applications.

“The voice assistant space has immense untapped potential for brands, and Voicify makes it easy for companies to create and deploy voice content for these devices,” says Colin McIlveen, Vice President, Sales, at Voices.com. “We’re excited to include our diverse range of voice actors in that process, helping other brands find the right voice for their conversation-based apps.”

“What excites us most about our partnership with Voices.com is making available a wide array of voices and personality to our customers to use via assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant,” says Jason Fields, CSO of Voicify. “One of the key benefits Voices.com brings to the table is the variety of personality through voice that customers can leverage to differentiate the voice experience with a custom voice rather than that of the native assistant. Their service truly helps bring the brand voice to life.”

About Voices.com

Voices.com is the largest marketplace for audio and voice over products and services in the world, with over 1 million business and voice actor registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices.com to help them find their voice. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices.com helps service clients and voice talent in over 160 countries. Learn more: https://www.voices.com/

About Voicify

The Voicify Conversation Experience Platform™ provides brands and organizations with the ability to create engaging conversation-based applications (“apps”) in one location that automatically deploys to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana, chatbots, and other devices. Learn more: https://voicify.com/

