Walk with Us to Cure Lupus, Boston – There’s Strength in Our Strides!

BOSTON, Mass., May 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Join the Boston Bruins at the liveliest lupus walk Boston has ever seen! The lupus community will gather for the Lupus Research Alliance (LRA) Boston Walk with Us to Cure Lupus 9 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 in DCR’s Baxter Park at Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.



*PHOTO caption: Bruins Mascot with Mirian Alvarez and her Team at Walk with Us to Cure Lupus.

“Walk with Us to Cure Lupus” is the LRA’s signature national program that unites communities across the country to achieve one goal – to raise the much-needed funds to improve care and find the cure.

In lupus, the immune system, which should protect against infection, instead creates antibodies that can attack any part of the body. More than 90 percent of the millions of people worldwide who live with lupus are women. African Americans, Latinx, Asians and Native Americans are two to three times at greater risk than Caucasians.

“I walk to do what I can to help the Lupus Research Alliance raise funds for research that is needed to better understand the disease, so that safer and more effective treatments can be developed. My hope is that one day a cure can be found but until then there is much work to be done,” said Malden resident and lupus advocate Mirian Alvarez. “Like so many with lupus, I have had complications. Participating in the walks and meeting others who understand what we face, it has been very therapeutic and has helped me face the challenges along the way.”

The Boston Bruins are ready to make this day a true celebration. The mascot ‘Blades’ will be there to bring on the party. Free breakfast, snacks and activities add to the fun for all ages. Plus, Assembly Row is an outdoor space to shop and dine, so participants can make it a full day’s outing.

Wheelchair accessible, the Walk route is 3.2 miles along the scenic Mystic River. Walkers are encouraged to go at their own pace and cover their own distance; it is not necessary to complete the route.

“Thousands are walking across the United States to raise awareness and funds for lupus research,” comments Kenneth M. Farber, President and CEO of the Lupus Research Alliance. “Through the efforts of communities like Boston, this program has contributed millions to be invested in the most innovative and promising research that has led to every pivotal advance in lupus to date. We look forward to seeing Boston come out full force on June 1.”

For more information, visit http://www.lupuswalkboston.org.

The lupus community thanks Walk Supporters for their ongoing commitment: GSK, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Boston Bruins, IT’SUGAR, Starbucks, Wegmans and iHeart Radio!

Visit https://www.lupusresearch.org/ to learn more about the LRA and scientific breakthroughs that are transforming lupus treatment. Get the latest news, share your experiences and support others on LRA’s Community Forum, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Lupus Research Alliance:

The Lupus Research Alliance aims to transform treatment while advancing toward a cure by funding the most innovative lupus research in the world. Because the Lupus Research Alliance’s Board of Directors funds all administrative and fundraising costs, 100 percent of all donations goes to support lupus research programs.

News Source: Lupus Research Alliance

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/walk-with-us-to-cure-lupus-boston-theres-strength-in-our-strides/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.