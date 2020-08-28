SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Aug. 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ward North American, a national moving company with more than 40 years’ experience, announced it has renewed its partnership with Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization. As a partner, Ward North American will continue to support Move For Hunger’s efforts to fight hunger and reduce food waste.



Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger.

Due to the current pandemic and economic crisis, many families have been left struggling to put food on the table and are turning to food banks in record numbers. The Move For Hunger and Ward North American collaboration will help food banks across the country meet the unprecedented demand they are facing.

People throw away a lot of things when they move, including perfectly good food – food that could be delivered to a family in need rather than just left behind. With this simple observation, Move For Hunger was born and in 2009 they started building a network among relocation professionals to collect those food items and deliver them to food banks across the country. The network has grown to now include more than 1,000 moving companies, many of the world’s leading relocation management companies, and more than 1,500 multi-family apartment communities.

To date, Move For Hunger’s network has collected and delivered more than 19 million pounds of food – providing 15.8 million meals.

As members of the Move For Hunger network, Ward North American and their multiple locations educate their customers about the issues of hunger and food waste and encourage them to donate their unopened, non-perishable food items on moving day. The service is free to their customers and turns every move into an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate. They also provide Move For Hunger with additional support by organizing food drives and by assisting with transportation for larger food recovery efforts. In June 2020, Ward North American was recognized for their extraordinary dedication to fighting hunger and named Move For Hunger’s Mover of the Month.

“Ward North American has been a valuable partner since 2015 and their support has never been more important than it is right now,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “They recently assisted with our pandemic relief efforts and delivered more than 24,000 pounds of food to various social service organizations throughout Texas. We are extremely grateful for all their hard work and proud to call them our partner.”

“During this pandemic, our local food banks and community organizations that provide meals and food for those in need, are under tremendous pressure” said Kevin Ankenbauer, President of Ward North American.” Our partnership with Move for Hunger has helped us provide increased support to these critical resources in our communities”

Through the support of partners like Ward North American, Move For Hunger can continue to feed more and empower more to fight for the families, children, seniors, and vulnerable communities who lack reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.

About Move For Hunger:

Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

About Ward North American:

Ward North American is a nationally recognized provider of household goods moving and storage services. Through unparalleled recruiting practices, training processes and quality assurance measures, Ward North American strives to redefine the industry with every move. Ward North American has proudly represented northAmerican Van Lines for over 40 years. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Ward North American operates from five locations across Texas. Ward North American employs a staff of 350 and operates a dedicated national fleet of over 110 drivers. Find out more at https://www.wardnorthamerican.com/.

