Let’s look at just a few of the many, many ways dogs show love to their favorite humans

As man’s best friend, dogs are among the most popular pets in the world, and it’s no wonder why. They’re loyal, protective, and most importantly, they love us unconditionally.

You might think you are only the keeper of the treats and the afternoon walk, but you are so much more than that to your pup. But how do we really know they love us? Much like humans, dogs express emotions in a variety of ways. Some of these expressions are obvious, like a wagging tail, while others may be more subtle.

While every dog is different, there are some common ways that they express their affection. Here are a few of the ways dogs show love.

Ways Dogs Show Love

Loyalty

One of the most familiar ways dogs show love is through loyalty.

Because dogs are pack animals, they thrive in the company of other animals. In packs, the group members depend on one another to survive and offer protection to the other members. That’s how dogs view their owners – as the leaders of their pack. They will always be there, ready to protect you and love you unconditionally.

Their loyalty is unmatchable and one of the many reasons why dogs are such amazing creatures.

Protection

Have you ever wondered why your dog reacted the way it did: the excessive barking or growling, with its tail sticking straight out? It was unlike any other reaction you’ve seen before! That’s because your dog is showing you love through protection. Much like loyalty, protection is a sign your dog cares very deeply for you and wants to keep you safe.

Some dogs also show their owners love by “guarding” them while they eat, sleep, or relax. Your dog might face away from you or stand directly in front of you to ward off any “threats” that might come your way.

Dogs will protect you from anything that they perceive as a threat, even if it means putting themselves in harm’s way.

Affection

Dogs are known for being affectionate, intuitive creatures, and there are many ways they show their love for their owners. A wagging tail, licks, lean-ins, and gentle hugs are all clear indicators that your dog loves you.

Dogs are known for being attentive and responsive to your moods and cues, so they may try and comfort you if they sense you are upset. Or, if you’re happy, they’ll likely be wagging their tail and ready to play.

Other ways dogs are affectionate include nosing under your arms, contented sighs, and eye contact.

Patience

You may not sense this quality as you hunt for the leash for the afternoon walk. But, believe it or not, dogs are painstakingly patient.

Have you ever noticed your dog is waiting for you when you return from…anywhere? It could be a bathroom break, work, or any other outing. Maybe they were waiting there all day, who knows? But, one thing is true: they would wait forever for their beloved owner to return. They’re always happy to see you, no matter how long you’ve been gone.

Sharing

Sharing is also a quality you might not think your dog has, especially if they run and hide with every treat. But, if your dog has ever brought its toy or “baby” to share with you, that’s a true demonstration of love.

Excitement

The jumping, barking, whining, and general hyperactivity when you come home is a sure sign that someone missed you dearly!

Sometimes, our dogs get so excited they pee a little. This is more common in puppies, and most dogs grow out of this behavior.

If this happens, know that it’s out of excitement and not potty training regression. As annoying as it may be, try not to scold your dog when this happens. Instead, keep a neutral expression when you arrive, set your things down, and immediately take your pup outdoors, so no damage is done in all the excitement.

Dogs will stay by your side through good times and bad. If you’re looking for a furry friend who will always be there for you, consider adopting a dog. They’ll show you how much they love you every single day.

Give us a call if you have any questions about your little buddy’s behavior or health!

The post Ways Dogs Show Love appeared first on Tipp City Veterinary Hospital.