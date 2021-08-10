How to bond with your new puppy

Introducing a new puppy into the mix is an exciting time, but it can also be very overwhelming.

Like with any new relationship, creating a bond takes time, but there are a few things you can do to start out on the right foot. A strong bond from the beginning means a lifelong friendship of adventure and puppy love!

From introductions to establishing a routine, here are 5 ways to bond with your new puppy.

5 Ways to Bond with Your Puppy

Set the Stage

When you bring your new pup home, you should already be stocked up on treats, toys, and other essentials. Take the time to show your puppy around the home, allowing them to explore different rooms and get to know other family members.

Don’t forget to take safety precautions to puppy-proof the rooms he has access to.

Here are a few ideas of how to puppy proof your home:

Keep toilet lids closed to prevent your pup from falling in or drinking from the toilet.

Keep choking hazards out of reach.

Secure trashcans to avoid upset tummies or a big mess.

Conceal electrical cords with cord concealers to prevent them from chewing through.

Also, don’t forget to introduce your new puppy to their bed, food, and water bowls. Keep these items in the same place so your dog knows exactly where to find them.

Learn Their Body Language

Just because you may not be able to communicate, doesn’t mean there can’t be a mutual understanding between you two. Each puppy has their own unique personality and ways to tell you they need or want something.

Learning their cues and body language will take time as your relationship grows. As you begin potty training, teaching tricks, and establishing a routine, these cues will become more obvious to you.

Reading their body language will help you understand how they feel, what they need, and what they might do next!

Be Consistent, Patient, and Positive

It’s been said many times that getting a puppy is a lot like having a baby. They require so much attention in the early stages that it seems like the puppy phase will never end. But consistency, patience, and positive reinforcement will help make the difficult phases a little easier and make for a perfectly well-behaved adult dog.

As you are establishing a bond with your puppy, remember to be consistent when it comes to their routine. Stick to the same schedule every day with walking, feeding, potty breaks, and bedtime routines.

Like you, this puppy is getting used to the world around him and discovering a new routine, so be patient as the two of you adjust to a new routine. You may find that your routine needs quite a bit of adjusting in the first few months, but that’s ok. Soon, you and your new puppy will hit a stride that’s best for both of you.

Relax Together

With all the rigor that comes with a new routine, don’t forget to relax with your dog. Training and enforcement are wonderful tools, but there’s nothing like snuggling up to your dog that simply adores you.

Spending downtime with your puppy – doing absolutely nothing – is one of the most important bonding activities.

Exercise

Puppies have a lot of energy. Getting on a routine with enough exercise is important to keep destructive behaviors at bay. Puppies with excess energy may chew, tear up, or destroy whatever they have access to.

Play, training, and exercise go hand in hand and can easily be reinforced with positive praise so you can play and train at the same time.

Here are some ideas for exercise and training activities:

Fetch

Swimming

Jogging

Tug-of-War

Frisbee

With these activities, your puppy will learn simple commands like fetch, sit, and stay while burning off some of that energy!

If you are thinking of introducing a new puppy to your family and have questions for a vet, give our office a call today.

The post Ways to Bond with Your Puppy appeared first on TippVet.