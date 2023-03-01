Cats can be anxious for a variety of reasons, from changes in their environment to fear of strangers. They can be a challenge to deal with, but there are some things you can do to help calm an anxious cat down.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss four ways to help your cat relax and reduce their anxiety levels. From providing them with a safe space to introducing calming supplements, these tips will help you keep your kitty calm and content.

4 Ways to Calm an Anxious Cat

Check Your Kitty’s Health

First things first, a trip to visit your kitty’s vet should be in order. At the appointment, express your concerns for any anxious behaviors you’ve noticed from your cat. Then, your veterinarian can run tests and provide great advice on supplements, cat calming snacks, and even medications, if necessary.

It’s important to make sure your cat visits the vet regularly to keep tabs on any health issues that can creep up.

Structured Playtime

Much like dogs, cats also require activity to keep their brains and bodies healthy. Mental and physical stimulation will help with any restlessness or destructive behaviors.

Make sure you have a variety of toys that encourage problem-solving skills and physical activity to wear them out sufficiently. Cats thrive on physical and mental challenges.

Toys that “trap” a small treat or even simple balls of aluminum foil can occupy their minds for hours and serve as a distraction from any anxiety-inducing situations.

Create a Calming Environment

Calming environments are a great way to reduce any anxiety with pets and humans alike. Soft music, white noise, and soothing voices are all a great start to creating a relaxing atmosphere.

Cats appreciate their own personal space and “perches”. Creating vertical space with climbing and scratching towers are excellent tools to allow your cat to escape and catch some quiet time alone.

Try Anti-Anxiety Treats

The medical world is constantly evolving with new supplements, treats, and remedies for humans and pets alike. Before you try out any of these supplements, please consult your veterinarian.

Catnip snacks and even CBD have been proven to ease anxiety in animals and help them cope with difficult situations and change in routine. These remedies can be used situationally for temporary relief or longer term for chronic conditions.

An anxious cat can be a challenging pet to care for, but with patience and understanding it is certainly possible. It’s important to start by identifying the cause of your pet’s anxiety, and then take action to remove the source of stress.

Additionally, there are many different techniques you can use to help calm an anxious cat, such as providing comfortable places to hide or distraction toys. With time and effort, you should be able to create an environment in which your cat can thrive and be happy.

