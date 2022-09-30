Dogs shower their families with constant love and affection. Return the favor and show them how much they mean to you with a dog-friendly birthday pawty.

If you are looking for paw-some ways to celebrate your dog’s birthday, you’re in the right place! Our dogs are special family members that give constant, unconditional love to their owners. So, let’s give them a birthday bash to remember with these cheap, easy, and dog-friendly party ideas.

5 Ideas to Celebrate Your Dog’s Birthday

Buy a Present

…Or 50! It doesn’t take much for your furry friend to feel the love, but everyone deserves something special on their birthday. Take your pup to a pet store and let him choose his new favorite toy. Or, if your dog has simple tastes, buy a basket of tennis balls and let him run wild!

Great presents for dogs include Kongs stuffed with peanut butter, squeaky toys, and stuffed dog toys. Be sure to double-check for choking hazards and throw away any stuffing that comes loose during all the excitement!

Host a Puppy Play Date

Throw a party for your pup in your backyard. Invite your puppy parent pals to bring their dogs and celebrate the big day with friends!

Don’t forget to put out paw-ty favor treat bags for the furry guests, along with a special treat for the guest of honor, and party hats for the pawrents. Have the humans bring a snack to share as you watch the pups run, play, and make new friends.

Need dog birthday entertainment ideas?

Fill a kiddie pool with water for the pups to cool down and relax. Freeze toys inside a giant ice cube and watch the dogs go wild attempting to reach the toy. Use a ball launcher in a giant game of fetch with all the dogs.

Give Paw-ty Favors

Don’t forget the paw-ty treats! Pick up premade doggie treats or make your own! Add them to festive party favor bags with a sweet note of appreciation. Double-check that the owners are okay with treats first!

Need some ideas? Greenies are healthy and safe for most dogs. Plus, there are plenty of homemade recipes online that are dog-friendly. Remember, all chocolate is off-limits for all dogs!

New Outfit

You can’t let the birthday boy or girl have their big dog birthday celebration without an outfit to match! Stop by the pet store and pick up a cute, dog-friendly outfit for the party.

Make sure these cute little numbers don’t have small items that could fall off and become a choking hazard. Most dogs don’t like headbands or hats, so stick to bows or bow ties that attach to their collars. This way, they can look cute, stay comfy, and still enjoy the fun!

Host a Dog Birthday Party for Every Puppy

Don’t want to leave anyone out? Throw the puppy party at the dog park!

Find a picnic table, bring party hats for the humans, and plenty of treat bags for all who join the fun. This is a great way to meet new human friends and find new puppy play dates.

We love to spoil our dogs, especially since they give us so much love and affection. Make your pup feel extra special and throw a birthday party they will always remember!

If you have questions about what your dog can and can’t have for their birthday, give our office a call today.

