Make time to show your dog affection

No matter how much we love our pets, sometimes life gets hectic, and they are the last ones to receive affection and attention.

Our dogs offer us unconditional love every single day. They are always happy to see their humans and always down for cuddles, long walks, or just hanging out.

Showing affection is key to maintaining a healthy, trusting relationship with your dog. In fact, you don’t need a lot of extra time in your already packed schedule, letting your dog know you love them through simple gestures and basic activity is simple and easy.

Ways to Show Your Dog Affection

Training and Rewards

Dogs thrive off of structure and learning. See how your pup is waiting by the door for you each day? That’s because he’s become used to a routine and daily structure.

Training with commands or fun tricks is a dog’s favorite form of motivation. Whether you reward him with food, praise, or extra playtime, your dog will come to see you as the one who is his master and provider of the things he loves the most.

Cuddles

Dogs crave attention. It’s like an extra reward when they get back scratches, belly rubs, and snuggles on the couch.

Take a few extra minutes to spend with your dog before you leave for work in the morning and when you get home. It’s tempting to jump right into our routines, but spending just a few minutes a day petting and snuggling with your pup has been said to reduce stress in humans.

Plus, you’ll never hear the dogs complain!

Take them on adventures

Your dog just wants to be with you. After all, you are the keeper of treats, tennis balls, and his walking leash!

Find some time to take pet-friendly adventures with your dog when the weather is nice. This could be exploring a new dog park, taking a different route on a walk, or a long drive with the windows down.

Other ideas for adventures with your dog include:

Hiking

Biking

Swimming

Playing fetch at a new park

Boating

Exercise

It’s the same with humans and animals! The more your dog moves, the better he feels. Exercising with them is a great way to show your dog affection.

Getting your dog in the routine of exercise will make both of you feel better after a long day cooped up in the office and at home.

As much as your dog may seem to love lying around, expending pent-up energy will prevent them from becoming frustrated or destructive. Plus, exercise is good for your health and his.

If you are able, take him out on quick walks during the day to take a break. Even just five minutes outside can improve your mood and his. Your dog will love the chance to go outside and take care of business while you also take a breather.

Conversation

It may seem funny, but talking to your dog has benefits for both of you! Studies have shown that having conversations with your dog and petting them can contribute to lower blood pressure in humans. Plus, the average dog can understand about 165 words or more if you practice enough.

Feel free to rehearse presentations, tell them about your day, or share whatever is on your mind. Your dog will love the attention, and you will feel better after sharing your day!

If you have any questions about keeping your pets happy and healthy, please don’t hesitate to contact us and ask!

The post Ways to Show Love to Your Dog appeared first on Tipp City Veterinary Hospital.