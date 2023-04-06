Miami County ice cream shops are opening for the season! Check out just a few of the local favorite spots to grab a frozen treat.

Sweet Treats- Covington

Located in downtown Covington, Sweet Treats, your one stop shop for all your cravings! Starting as a trailer in a parking lot, Sweet Treats has been locally owned for 16 years and now has a permanent location right next to where they started.

Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream-Troy

Now open for the season! Ducky’s offers Hershey’s ice cream, soft serve, quackwich (donut stuffed with ice cream pictured above), milkshakes, and Louisiana snowballs (soft serve stuffed snow cone). Grab a scoop and enjoy the open garage door dining area.

Grandpa Joes- Troy

Grandpa Joe’s is known for their $5 candy buffet and great selection of sodas and candy, but did you know they also have ice cream? Grab yourself a cone, dish, or shake and enjoy as you walk around downtown Troy.

Rad Candy Co.- Tipp City

Also known for their candy selection, sodas, comic books and other fun novelty items, Rad Candy Co. has a great selection of ice cream. Come to downtown Tipp city and get a scoop today!

Susie’s Big Dipper- Piqua



Located in downtown Piqua, Susie’s has become a local favorite. This old fashioned ice cream shop offers handcrafted from scratch ice cream and food. They also have a food truck, bringing their ice cream and food to events throughout the county.

Bobo’s Frozen Creations- Piqua

Bobo’s Frozen Creations offers over 50 different flavors of soft serve treats! Their signature, large, swirled soft serve cone is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Tate’s Tasty Treats- West Milton

Small, local, ice cream shop in West Milton, Tate’s Tasty Treats is open for the season! Find a variety of Perry’s ice cream, burgers, sandwiches, and all sorts of frozen sweet treats.

As the weather continues to warm up, treat your self to some ice cream. For more ice cream shops and sweet treats in Miami County visit homegrowngreat.com.

