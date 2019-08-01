Wellness Company Introduces Next Level Experiences to Its Clients

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 1, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On a warm summer evening, what could be a better recipe for health and entertainment than learning how to make your own sushi? Wellness, nutrition, and fun all in one roll. Putting entertainment, community, and engagement into healthy living is the goal for F3 Wellness Connections, D.C. and Northern Virginia’s hottest Wellness Concierge.



F3 Wellness Connections — previously known as F3 Training & Bodywork — draws its name from flow, function, and fitness, the three tenets that form the foundation of its business model. What started as a small family-run fitness studio has grown in size and scope, with a reputation as DC’s fitness frontrunners, and in 2013, The Washington Post and CBS DC named F3 “DC’s Best Kettlebell Workout.”

F3 is a leader in the all-access wellness concierge movement, offering personal training, massage, esthetician, nutrition, and other holistic services in Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. F3 Wellness Connections brings a one-of-a-kind wellness experience designed for fun, fitness, and total relaxation. Its bespoke offerings of courses, from sushi rolling to a spa soiree to mindfulness meditation to happy hour yoga complete with a DJ, provide clients with the sorts of experiences that they expect as part of corporate benefits or amenities to luxury apartment living.

F3 has partnered with some of the premier luxury residential communities in the area, including City Market at O and 880P, The Residences at Eastern Market, Modera Sedici, to bring wellness activities to the residents.

“Wellness should be more than a chore, it should be fun, and social,” says Glenn Seth, co-founder and master trainer at F3. “We offer courses to help enhance healthy living and increase community engagement, which is an important part of total wellness.” Today’s millennial consumers expect wellness to be a part of their work/life balance, and savvy companies and luxury residential communities are increasing their offerings in these areas. F3 is at the forefront of this movement.

In addition to courses, F3 addresses every aspect of the wellness process — diet, exercise, mental health, spiritual, and esthetic health — rather than just focusing on physical fitness, which is where most exercise programs miss the mark, according to Seth. “The idea behind F3 Wellness Connections is to approach wellness with an open, all-inclusive attitude,” he says. “By focusing on all areas of wellness instead of a choice few, F3 Wellness Connections offers a holistic, authentic connection for each and every client.”

F3’s concierge services include fitness and spa programs with offerings in yoga, kettlebell training, guided meditation, life coaching, and more. Their team includes a wide range of specialized wellness providers, life coaches, nutritionists, estheticians, and reiki masters — just to name a few. F3 Wellness Connections sees its range of wellness programs as offering an ideal mix of health benefits to groups, businesses, and luxury apartment communities. The group activities round out the full-scale wellness concierge program that serves individuals a curated wellness experience, down to personal training, chef, massage, and esthetician service packages.

To learn more about the courses and other services offered by F3 Wellness Connections, visit their website – https://f3wellnessconnections.com/ – or if you’re ready to dive right in, join the F3 team for one of their holistic community events, like healthy sushi-rolling classes being offered throughout August at select locations.

Space is limited in every class, so be sure to contact the team today to learn more about getting in on the action: https://f3wellnessconnections.com/contact-us.

“Our journey began with a passion for bringing joy and value to people’s lives,” Seth says. “The next step in our path brings that concept to a higher level. We can’t wait to share our journey with you.”

