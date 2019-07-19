What is Gynecomastia and How Do You Treat It?

Every man wants those hard, sculpted pectoral muscles on their chest. Unfortunately, sometimes things don’t work out that way. Instead of rock-hard chest muscles, some men find themselves saddled with floppy man boobs. No matter how hard they exercise or how much mass they add to their pecs at the gym, these pockets of flab just won’t go away. If this describes your chest, then unfortunately you have gynecomastia.

It is widely believed that the colloquially known “man boobs” of gynecomastia are caused by being overweight. However, while being overweight can cause them, typically dropping the weight will cause them to go away too. If you are in even relatively good shape, but still have a soft, poorly formed chest, then you have gynecomastia. And it should probably be addressed.

What Causes Gynecomastia?

If you have a soft chest caused by gynecomastia, then the likely cause is an imbalance in hormones. Both men and women are made up of male and female hormones, but have them in different levels. Gynecomastia is when you have too much estrogen and not enough male hormones to balance it out. Typically, this is why babies (or boys in early puberty) will have soft chest buds. It’s an imbalance in hormones — but they will typically drop off as hormone levels even out. Unfortunately, it is not normal if you are an adult, and it probably won’t get better without intervention.

Treating Gynecomastia

Most commonly, a doctor will advise a change in lifestyle or even medication to treat gynecomastia. Unfortunately, results are not going to come quickly. It can take years for that flab to melt off your chest. However, while the root cause of gynecomastia needs to be addressed, you can get results quicker through surgery. You can have the body that you want to have sooner.

If you are in even moderately good shape, you can get the body you are trying to have — for many that is something as simple as “a body without man boobs” — through surgery. Similar to how a woman will have her breasts reduced, so, too, can a man have his breast reduced.

In many cases, gynecomastia can be solved through a quick dose of liposuction to the chest. However, there is a chance that the breast gland itself will need to be reduced. This is more involved than a liposuction, but easily done by your cosmetic surgeon.

If you have lived your whole life with gynecomastia, you may also seek to obtain the shape and definition in your chest through chest implants as well. It can be difficult to get those well-defined chest muscles through exercise. If you’re finally getting rid of that soft chest, why not replace it with a defined one without the frustration of doing it at the gym? However, chest implants are not a must; you never need to feel pressured into get them if a chest without flab is fine for you.

Do You Want a Better Chest?

Even if you have gynecomastia, there is the chance that you will avoid the cosmetic surgeon’s office for treatment because it is “not manly. However, what you don’t know is that cosmetic surgery options for men are more popular now than ever. Wanting to look good is as important for men as it is for women.

Why go through a lifetime of frustration trying to fix your flabby chest without surgery? It can literally change overnight by removing the problem. If you have gynecomastia and finally want to be free from your accursed man boobs, contact us today. We can go over all your treatment options to make sure you get the chest that you have always wanted.

