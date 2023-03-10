What’s an arm tuck? How is the experience? Are you a good candidate for an arm tuck? Let’s find out!

If you are older or have lost a lot of weight, you can experience “bingo wings,” which is a loosening of the skin and tissues of the upper arm.

Surgery to correct this is called an arm tuck or arm lift. It can help restore your arm to a more youthful appearance.

What is an Arm Tuck?

In an arm tuck, the surgeon will make an incision on the inside or back of the arm. They will then remove any fat by either direct excision or liposuction, before using internal sutures to tighten and reshape the underlying supportive tissue. Finally, they will smooth the skin over your new arm. The incision may be closed with absorbable sutures or with stitches that require a follow-up to remove.

Who is a Good Candidate For an Arm Tuck?

For all cosmetic surgery, you should be in good general health. If you smoke, you will need to stop smoking for several weeks before the procedure. It is a good idea to seek smoking cessation advice if you’re a long-term smoker finding it hard to stop. You also need to have realistic expectations, Arm lifts often leave a scar, which can be visible if you are wearing short sleeves.

Your weight should be stable. If you have an arm tuck and then continue to lose weight, you may not get good results. If you are significantly overweight, you should lose weight before the surgery.

How to Prepare

You will be given a consultation, during which Dr. Apesos will determine whether you are a good candidate for an arm tuck and discuss your expectations.

Arm tucks are performed under general anesthesia. Tell your doctor about all medications and supplements you are taking. You may be asked to stop taking certain medications and supplements for a few days before and after surgery, as they may increase the risk of bleeding or interact with anesthesia.

Read everything the office gives you about what to expect.

What To Expect

You should show up for your appointment in comfortable clothing. It is generally better to wear two piece clothing as you will need to strip to the waist. Some women may be more comfortable leaving their bra at home.

You will need somebody to drive you home. You will not be allowed to drive yourself home or take public transportation, as you will be groggy from the anesthesia and your judgment will be impaired. The procedure will take one to two hours, depending on how much work the surgeon has to do. You will typically be sent home the same day.

Your arm will be wrapped in dressings and potentially an elastic bandage or compression garment. This helps reduce inevitable swelling. You may also have a drainage tube inserted under the skin. Follow all instructions on how to care for your incision and tube.

Arm lifts generally show an immediate result, but you may experience swelling and bruising, which can last as long as a few weeks. Recovery in general takes a few weeks, during which you will need to avoid strenuous exercise and heavy lifting. Because of this, you may need some help. Most people can return to work and normal activities after one or two weeks, but if your work involves a lot of lifting, you may need to take time off.

If you have loose or sagging skin under your arms that is affecting your appearance and self-esteem, you might be a candidate for arm tuck surgery. Contact Dr. Apesos to schedule a consultation and work out whether this procedure (or an alternative) is right for you.

