‘nIf you’re looking to effectively improve the appearance of your face and hands, one procedure that may be worth looking into is Radiesse. Radiesse is an injectable dermal filler, which means it can be used to smooth out fine lines, deep-set facial wrinkles and folds, and help fill in more superficial wrinkle lines as well.

What’s great about Radiesse is that it’s especially effective at filling in nasolabial folds – or what most people just refer to as “smile lines” running across the face.

What is Radiesse Made Of?

Radiesse is a dermal filler made from calcium hydroxyapatite, a naturally occurring substance found in bone and teeth. The product is injected into your skin, where it stimulates collagen production. This results in a smoother, firmer, more youthful appearance.

The FDA has approved Radiesse to treat:

Moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds (the lines running from your nostrils to your mouth)

Marionette lines (lines around your mouth)

Crow’s feet (lines around the eyes)

Brow furrows (lines between your eyebrows)

Radiesse is also FDA-approved for use on the hands and other areas of the body. Though hand injections can be used for a wide variety of different treatments, some of the most common uses include:

Filling in wrinkles on the back of hands

Filling in vertical lines on hands

Filling in indentations around knuckles

It’s one of the most popular injectable fillers on the market today because it’s safe and effective for treating wrinkles, fine lines, and contour irregularities.

How Does Radiesse Work?

Radiesse works by being injected into the skin and releasing calcium hydroxyapatite, which will help to lift the skin. The calcium hydroxyapatite will also help restore volume to areas where it’s been lost due to aging or other factors. This happens by stimulating cells called fibroblasts that are responsible for producing collagen fibers.

Radiesse can be used on many parts of the body, including:

Hands

Forehead

Lips

Cheeks

Neck area

How Long Does Radiesse Last?

The exact longevity of Radiesse depends on several factors such as body chemistry and lifestyle choices. In general, it lasts up to 18–24 months. Radiesse lasts much longer than many other fillers because it has a unique structure, making it more resistant to gravity and pressure on your skin. This means even with deep wrinkles or lines, they won’t disappear as quickly as with products like Juvederm or Restylane.

The effects will also last longer if you maintain a healthy lifestyle with proper nutrition and exercise. These factors can help keep your skin looking young and smooth over time. In addition, if you have oily skin or acne breakouts, these conditions can make the results look less natural than they would otherwise be.

What to Expect After a Radiesse Injection

Most patients have very little discomfort after having Radiesse injected into their face. Some patients may experience mild redness or swelling, but these side effects are usually temporary and will go away within a few days after your treatment. You should avoid getting any kind of waxing or chemical peels on your face for at least two weeks following treatment, as this can cause scarring when combined with Radiesse injections.

Your results will last around two years before they start to fade away, although you should expect some degree of regression after six months due to normal collagen loss in aging skin. You should also avoid getting any new tattoos on the treated area because it could cause permanent scarring or discoloration if combined with Radiesse injections.

Who Is A Good Candidate for Radiesse?

Radiesse can be used on anyone who wants to improve their appearance by filling in facial wrinkles and folds. However, you may not be a good candidate if you have certain medical conditions or take medications that increase your risk for complications from cosmetic procedures.

If you have any medical conditions or take certain medications, talk with Dr. Apesos about whether it’s safe for you to have this procedure done before scheduling an appointment. Our office can help you see exactly what Radiesse can do for you.

