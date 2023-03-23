A little rain now and then comes with each new Spring season. Don’t let that stop you from getting out and enjoying something new and fun! Here in Miami County, we have many great rainy-day activities for you to try!

Miami County Libraries

The library is the perfect rainy-day activity. Enjoy all the activities and fun that your local library provides. There are study and meeting spaces, computers, printing services and programs for all ages and so much more. It’s educational and free!

Kids will have fun with a variety of toys, puzzles and of course, books! There is always something new to experience that you don’t have at home and you’re not spending a dime!

Story-time

Reading programs

Movies and CDs

Adult activities such as book clubs, card games, exercise, crafts, and much more

Check out your local library and their calendar for scheduled events:

Covington – J. R. Clarke Public Library

Website: http://www.jrclarkelibrary.org

West Milton – Milton-Union Public Library

Website: http://www.mupubliclibrary.org

Piqua – Piqua Public Library

Website: https://piqualibrary.org

Tipp City – Tipp City Public Library

Website: http://www.tippcitylibrary.org

Troy – Troy-Miami County Public Library

Website: http://www.troypubliclibrary.org

Pleasant Hill – Oakes-Beitman Memorial Branch

Timber & Bow Play Studio

Timber & Bow Play Studio in Troy started as a vision shared by two local moms realizing the need for a fun, clean, LOCAL place to bring kiddos during the day.

This studio allows kids to be kids and play away from home with developmentally appropriate activities for infants, toddlers and preschoolers aged 6 years and younger. Kids can experience the large wooden playset, the quaint playhouse and garden shed. This kind of play encourages gross motor, fine motor, and imaginative play.

Timber & bow also offers a place to have parties for up to 40 guests with a personal party assistant available to help.

Check out Timber & bow for kid’s fun playtime and your next party!

https://www.timberandbow.com/

Brukner Nature Center

Brukner Nature Center is a non-profit, privately funded organization promoting the appreciation and understanding of wildlife conservation.

The Interpretive Building has many rainy-day items to enjoy for the entire family.

The wildlife art exhibit is always on display and changes often. There will be a new exhibit opening soon. The nature library is full of field guides, nature writings, DVD’s and much more. The kids’ special section is loaded with nature picture books.

Also, visit the 1804 Iddings Log House. The house holds an important place in the history of Miami County. In 1976 the log house was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and was restored in 1981. Stop in and read the history.

Your trip won’t be complete without stopping at the nature gift shop to see unique items, books, t-shirts, birdhouses, and their own “Brukner Blend” coffee.

http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com

Tipp City Pizza

The newest restaurant and entertainment in Tipp City just opened, pizza and duckpin bowling!

Why is it called duckpin bowling? According to legend, the sport got its name because the small pins resemble the bodies of ducks in flight. Duckpin bowling balls are just the right size for small hands.

This unique experience requires no bowling shoes! This is still 10-pin bowling with a shorter lane, smaller ball, and lighter pins. Up to 6 people can play in a lane.

There is a menu of starters and a variety of woodfired specialty pizzas. Also, a full bar selection.

Stop in, reserve a lane, and enjoy the woodfired pizza!

https://tippcitypizza.com

