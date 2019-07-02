When It Comes to Mental Health Support for Teens and Adolescents, Schools Need to Do More Connecting with Their Students Early, Before It’s Too Late: FeelU

FULLERTON, Calif., July 2, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Depression, isolation, bullying, anxiety, suicides, and school shootings are more prevalent today than ever before,” says the 17-year-old high school junior and the co-founder of FeelU, Amaan Jiwani.



“Most professionals and experts agree: early intervention makes all the difference in the world. FeelU for students will provide a comfortable, private and easy to use tool right in their hands,” continued Amaan Jiwani.

We have all the hotlines and lifelines as we continue to treat mental health in the realm of crisis management.

“Mental health cannot just be crisis management – no wonder things keep getting worse,” Amaan Jiwani further added. In today’s highly public and social media, viral video world, young people are very concerned about how they look and are perceived by their peers in and outside of school.

The apprehension towards visiting a school psychologist’s office, with the fear of public ridicule, is preventing opportunities for early intervention in many of the most prevalent mental health challenges faced by students today.

FeelU™ is an extremely simple to use mobile and web messaging app that will allow students to communicate with their school selected psychologists and counselors with anonymity and privacy. Schools of any type and size can be linked to the FeelU app, where the schools will link the appropriate psychologists and counselors to receive message and alerts as the student initiate conversations.

Learn more at: https://feelU.org/

FeelU – Be Heard … Anonymously!

Interested schools please visit https://feelU.org/ or email us at partner@feelu.org. We are looking for partners and advisors to bring FeelU to schools all around the world and make a difference in people’s lives.

