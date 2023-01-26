Who doesn’t love pizza? The cheese, the sauce, the crust, any topping you want, it’s a favorite of many. Check out some of the best places to get pizza here in Miami County!

Tipp City Pizza, Tipp City

Now open in downtown Tipp City, Tipp City Pizza has artisan wood-fired pizzas specially crafted for you. Choose from their menu, seasonal menu, or build your own, they even have gluten free options. Enjoy a fresh slice of pizza while bowling at their 10 duckpin bowling lanes.

3 Joe’s Pizzeria & Trattoria, Piqua

A Piqua staple, 3 Joe’s has been serving Miami County since 1953, offering a variety of pizzas, pasta dishes, sandwiches, and more. Relax and enjoy a flavorful, homemade meal with friends and family.

Marion’s Pizza, Troy

Marion’s has been serving award winning pizza to the Dayton area for over 50 years. Enjoy a piece of their famous thin crust pizza in their relaxing “old Italian courtyard” here in Troy.

Clark’s Pizzeria, West Milton

Hometown pizza shop with fresh ingredients and a cozy atmosphere. Eat in or carry out.

Old Scratch Pizza, Troy

COMING SOON to Troy, Old Scratch Pizza’s fourth location. Planning to open downtown in summer of 2023, come in and experience their brick oven Neapolitan style pizza.

These are just a few of the great pizza options in Miami County. Other spots include Crooked Handle Brewing Co., Moeller Brew Barn, The Trojan Horse, JJ’s Lunchbox, Boscoe’s Place, Al’s Pizza, and more! Click HERE for a full list of restaurants in Miami County.

Where to Find Pizza in Miami County