Is some human thanksgiving food safe for dogs? Let’s find out!

Around the holidays, we find ourselves indulging in extra treats and snacks. So, why not your pup, too? Whether your dog is a professional crumb hunter or you want to give your pup a special holiday treat, it’s important to know which human foods your dog should avoid.

While we strongly recommend against feeding human food to dogs, it’s not uncommon for a dog to encounter tasty morsels, especially given the chaos that surrounds Christmas or Thanksgiving dinners.

Aside from the behavioral issues that might be associated with feeding dogs from the table, such as begging, snapping, or showing other aggressive behaviors when food is present, most human foods are perfectly safe for dogs, but others can pose a serious health risk.

This time of year, there are usually a lot of new visitors hanging around that might not know all the rules when it comes to owning a dog. So, use the lists below to lay some ground rules if you plan on giving the “okay” for your dog to enjoy a snack of human food.

Thanksgiving Food for Dogs

Some of these foods made their way onto both lists below. It’s important to keep in mind that the unsafe foods are usually due to the addition of dairy, chocolate, alcohol, or present choking hazards.

The lists below are according to the American Kennel Club.

Safe Thanksgiving Foods:

Potatoes: Sweet potatoes or regular potatoes can be a great source of vitamins, just be sure no dairy or seasoning is added.

Apples: Any apple given to a dog should be cut away from the core, as the seeds can be toxic.

Turkey meat: Turkey is okay for a dog to eat; however, it must be given without seasoning, bones, or skin.

Green beans or peas: Again, be sure to serve this to your dog without any seasoning or additions.

Pumpkin: Pumpkin is a great source of vitamins and keeps your pup’s coat nice and shiny. Canned pumpkin can also be given to a dog, as long as it is free from any spices.

Thanksgiving Foods Your Dog Should Avoid:

If your pup happens to chow down on a bite or two of these foods, there’s no need to panic, but seek veterinarian assistance immediately.

Turkey bones, skin, and gravy

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mashed Potatoes

Creamed Peas

Chocolate, cookies, pies, and sweets

Alcoholic beverages

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions, and garlic

Ham

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Other foods containing spices or dairy

If you are concerned about the foods your dogs eat, please reach out to us. We’d be happy to discuss a healthy diet and lifestyle that suits your dog best.

