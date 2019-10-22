Whimstay Launches App Delivering Real Savings on Last-Minute Vacation Rentals

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Whimstay, the leading marketplace dedicated to last minute vacation rental deals, today announced the launch of the Whimstay iOS iPhone and Android apps, which provides travelers with real savings on vacation rental properties when booking a stay during the next 10 nights.



After downloading the app, travelers can browse properties by city, destination or points of interest, find properties available on specific dates or that meet other requirements like number of guests or bedrooms, for example. Each property has several photos and a thorough description of the property and amenities.

The “Was Price” is shown, which is the published price of the property on other vacation rental sites, along with the “Book Now” Whimstay price, which is typically between 20% to 40% lower, and as much as 60% off. To book the property, simply enter the number of guests and dates, add your credit card, and complete your booking. Travelers will receive a confirmation email from Whimstay and will coordinate with the property’s host on everything related to their stay.

“Travelers are increasingly booking trips last minute,” said Brad Solso, CEO of Whimstay. “On a Wednesday or Thursday, people are deciding to just get away for the weekend, typically to somewhere within driving distance or a short flight. Or, they have some vacation days to use and they just finished a project at work, so a last-minute week-long vacation is a great idea. Travelers are typically saving hundreds of dollars by booking on Whimstay. We’re excited to help travelers save real money, so they can take more getaway trips and have more memorable experiences with family or friends.”

Whimstay only offers vacation rental properties that are professionally managed by trusted property management companies who are experienced in providing safe and secure stays for their guests. These are the same properties that are typically on VRBO, HomeAway and Airbnb, just less expensive on Whimstay for booking last-minute.

Whimstay just launched, initially focusing on the California market with over 1,000 California properties available in the app.

Whimstay is adding thousands of properties each month and plans to expand nationwide in a few months – just in time for ski trips, getting away to warm places, romantic weekends, Thanksgiving, Holiday and New Year’s Eve travel.

About Whimstay:

Whimstay is the leading marketplace dedicated to last-minute vacation rental deals. For property managers, Whimstay is a new sales channel to liquidate expiring inventory, increasing occupancy and income. For travelers, Whimstay is a destination to find and book last-minute vacation rental deals at significant discounts, with spontaneous travelers typically saving hundreds of dollars per booking. Whimstay was founded in 2018 and is based in Walnut Creek, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area.

