Whiteflash Named 2018 BBB Pinnacle Award Winner

HOUSTON, Texas, May 18, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Whiteflash Inc., top tier retailer of ideal diamonds and fine bridal jewelry, has just been named winner of the prestigious Better Business Bureau 2018 Pinnacle Award – the BBB’s top honor for excellence in quality control, customer care, and community service. The annual competition involves retail jewelers from all across the greater Houston area, the fourth largest market in America. Whiteflash has now earned the top honor from the BBB for an unprecedented three out of the past seven years.



Whiteflash – 14 Consecutive Years of BBB Awards:

Whiteflash has been a BBB Winner of Distinction for 14 consecutive years while maintaining an A+ rating. The BBB awards competition evaluates businesses on a comprehensive list of performance standards including customer care, product quality, consumer education, innovation, integrity, and social responsibility. Whiteflash received top grades for quality and customer care as reflected in a steady stream of customer reviews found on independent review sites such as Google, Yelp and iVouch from customers all over the world.

Innovation was especially noteworthy in evaluating the new mobile-first e-commerce website that provides a top notch user experience on a variety of devices including smart phones and tablets as well as laptop computers. And Whiteflash membership in the United Nations Global Compact and active support for the Diamond Development Initiative and Jewelers for Children demonstrated a strong sense of positive community activism.

Specializing in precision cut diamonds and designer engagement rings, Whiteflash has cultivated a reputation for exceptional customer care with products and services that are recognized both domestically and internationally as the “best of the best.” A CUT ABOVE® super ideal diamonds, available exclusively at Whiteflash and featuring proven light performance and exceptional beauty, are considered among the finest diamonds in the market.

As members of the American Gem Society, an organization dedicated to consumer protection and education, Whiteflash keeps a laser focus on the customer experience. Combining ISO 9000 Certified processes with a devotion to a customer-centric philosophy, the company is compulsive about the quality of its products as well as the extensive information, education, expert guidance, and above all, customer care it provides.

Whiteflash CEO Debi Wexler had this to say about winning the award: “It’s so gratifying for our team to be recognized by the BBB for the hard work and devotion they bring each day to the goal of delivering a brilliant experience to our customers.”

Eliezer Eber, Whiteflash COO, who accepted the award on behalf of Whiteflash, added: “Having been honored now by the BBB for 14 years in a row demonstrates the consistency and dependability of our team in providing top quality products and customer care. To have now won the Pinnacle Award three times in seven years is truly remarkable and speaks volumes about the standard of excellence at Whiteflash.”

In addition to serving a national and international audience through a robust e-commerce site, the Whiteflash Houston Jewelry Store in Sugar Land Town Square serves a growing local clientele in the Greater Houston area. Customers can shop top quality diamonds and designer jewelry by top brands including Tacori, Verragio, Simon G, Vatche, Ritani, A. Jaffe and Danhov, while receiving pressure-free guidance from the Whiteflash team of GIA and AGS trained jewelry professionals.

Whiteflash is a top tier retail jeweler specializing in Ideal Diamonds, Designer Engagement Rings and Fine Bridal Jewelry. Their A CUT ABOVE® Super Ideal Diamonds are considered by trade experts and diamond connoisseurs to be among the finest in the world.

The award winning Whiteflash.com website, described by Kiplinger’s Magazine as the “Lord of the Online Rings” enables shoppers the world over to view, compare and purchase top quality diamonds, engagement rings and fine jewelry in a convenient, secure and information rich environment.

Whiteflash is the first jewelry retailer in the world to attain ISO 9001 certification for total quality management and welcome visitors to their showroom located in the upscale Houston area community of Sugar Land, Texas. Whiteflash is a proud member of the American Gem Society.

