Whiteflash Named 2019 BBB Winner of Distinction

HOUSTON, Texas, May 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Whiteflash Inc., top tier retailer of ideal diamonds and fine bridal jewelry, has once again been honored by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for excellence in quality control, customer satisfaction, and community service with the 2019 Winner of Distinction Award.



Winners are chosen from among all the retail jewelers in the greater Houston area, the fourth largest market in America. Whiteflash maintains an A+ rating has been awarded honors from the BBB every year since 2004.

The BBB awards competition evaluates businesses on a comprehensive list of performance standards including customer care, product quality, consumer education, innovation, integrity, and community service. Whiteflash received the accolade for an outstanding record of customer care as reflected in the thousands of Whiteflash reviews found on independent third party review sites such as Google, Yelp and iVouch from customers all over the world.

Specializing in precision cut diamonds and designer brand engagement rings, Whiteflash combines a well-earned reputation for exceptional customer care with products and services that are recognized both domestically and internationally as the “best of the best.” A CUT ABOVE® super ideal diamonds, available exclusively at Whiteflash, are considered among the finest diamonds in the market featuring proven light performance and exceptional beauty.

As members of the American Gem Society, an organization dedicated to consumer protection and education, Whiteflash keeps a laser focus on the customer experience. As one of the only retail jewelers certified for ISO 9001 Quality Management, Whiteflash is a core values driven company with a customer-centric philosophy. The company is compulsive about the quality of its products as well as the extensive information, education, expert guidance, and above all, customer care that it provides.

Whiteflash CEO Debi Wexler had this to say about winning the award. “I am extremely proud of our team for once again being recognized for excellence by the BBB. Our mantra is to ‘deliver a brilliant experience,’ and we have always been fully dedicated to that mission.”

Added Eliezer Eber, Whiteflash COO, “More than anything else I think the 15 years of consecutive BBB awards speaks to the consistency of quality that has earned Whiteflash such a stellar reputation. The core values that drive our team are very much part of our company DNA, and for that I am very grateful.”

In addition to the international reach of a robust e-commerce site, the Whiteflash retail jewelry store in Sugar Land serves a growing local clientele in the Greater Houston area. Customers can shop top quality diamonds and a full line of engagement rings and fine jewelry from top brands including Tacori, Verragio, and Simon G, Ritani, A. Jaffe, and Vatche while receiving pressure-free guidance from the Whiteflash team of GIA and AGS trained gemologists and jewelry professionals.

About Whiteflash:

Whiteflash is a top tier retail jeweler specializing in Ideal Diamonds, Designer Engagement Rings and Fine Bridal Jewelry. Their A CUT ABOVE® Super Ideal Diamonds are considered by trade experts and diamond connoisseurs to be among the finest in the world.

The award winning Whiteflash.com website, described by Kiplinger’s Magazine as the ‘Lord of the Online Rings” enables shoppers the world over to view, compare and purchase top quality diamonds, engagement rings and fine jewelry in a convenient, secure and information rich environment.

Whiteflash is the first jewelry retailer in the world to attain ISO 9000 certification for total quality management and welcome visitors to their Houston jewelry showroom located in the upscale community of Sugar Land, Texas. Whiteflash is a proud member of the American Gem Society.

For more information, log onto https://www.whiteflash.com/ or call toll free 877-612-6770.

News Source: Whiteflash Inc

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/whiteflash-named-2019-bbb-winner-of-distinction/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.